Megan Elizabeth McCain - Seth Reaves Bryant

Megan Elizabeth McCain and Seth Reaves Bryant were united in marriage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, in Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The Very Rev. Amy Meaux officiated.

Missy and Thomas McCain of North Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Sheila and the late Mike Mehaffy, the late Bertyle McCain and the late Beverly and William Ross McCain Jr., all also of Little Rock.

The parents of the groom are Rhonda and Mark Bryant of Monticello. His grandparents are Robbie and Larry Reaves of Warren and Wendall and Olita Bryant, also of Monticello.

The chancel was decorated with poinsettias, Christmas trees and arrangements of red anemones, garden roses, hypericum, ivory hydrangeas, evergreens and pine cones.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a princess-style strapless Mikado gown with a pearl and beaded jacket. She carried a cascade of red and Black Magic roses, anemones and red berries.

The bride's matrons of honor were Kathryn McCain Dostal, sister of the bride; and Allie Elaine Green, both of Little Rock. Bridesmaids were Natalie McGuire of Dallas; Robin Cleary of Washington; Mary Jayroe, Stephanie Newton, Marly Gammill, Barbara Day, Lin Schuster and Christen Essary, all of Little Rock; Catherine Roberston of Bentonville; and Tracey Unger of Chicago. They wore emerald green velvet gowns in different styles and carried clutch bouquets of white flowers and evergreens.

Caleb Bryant of St. Louis served as his brother's best man. Groomsmen were the Rev. Michael McCain, brother of the bride; and Colden Dostal, both of Little Rock; James White, Jordan Frizzell and Jacob McGehee, all of Star City; and Trey Outlaw of Monticello.

Guests were seated by Thomas Church of Mountain View, Calif.; Cameron Lawrie of Chicago; Mike Mehaffy and Nelson McCain, both of Little Rock; and Max Mehaffy of Denver, cousins of the bride; and Gavan McCauley of Prescott.

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock. The ballroom was decorated with Christmas trees and poinsettias. Guests tables alternated tall and short arrangements of wedding flowers. Music was by Dial Up of Fayetteville. Assisting was Kelly Knickrehm.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and from the University of Central Arkansas with a master's degree in the art of teaching. She is a middle school teacher at Pulaski Academy.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Henderson State University and a master's degree in college student personnel from Arkansas Tech University. He is a project director at the Delta Educational Opportunity Center.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a Caribbean cruise.