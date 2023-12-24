Our House benefit celebrates supporters, clients

Home for the Holidays benefiting Our House was held Dec. 8 at Albert Pike Memorial Temple.

The event was a chance to celebrate supporters and honor Our House clients who persevered to exit homelessness.

Festive balloon arrangements in green and gold as well as Christmas trees decorated a room which held silent auction items and a buffet of heavy hors d'oeuvres. In the ballroom there was lounge seating and tables in white cloths centered with arrangements of white roses and evergreens. Music was by SYNRG.

Serving as event co-chairmen were Allie and Jamie Barker. The mission of Our House is to empower homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life through hard work, wise decision-making, and active participation in the community.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins