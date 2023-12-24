Menzies-Mashburn

Alexa Grace Mashburn and Desin Jacob Menzies were united in marriage Dec. 16 at The Venue at Oakdale in North Little Rock. Tim Evans officiated.

The parents of the bride are Karen and the late Ron Mashburn of Sherwood.

The groom is the son Rachel and Marc Menzies of Malvern.

Honor attendants were Olivia Evans of New York, Megan Woods of Little Rock and Blake Brown and Seth Limoge, both of Benton.

A reception, also at The Venue at Oakdale, followed the ceremony.

The bride is a third year pharmacy student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and the groom is employed by Nova Technologies at Little Rock Air Force Base, Jacksonville.

The couple will reside in North Little Rock after a honeymoon in Reykjavik, Iceland.