Man killed in Washington County crash on Monday

A man was killed in a crash in Washington County early Monday morning, a preliminary crash report said.

Wilmer Jubell, 20, of Springdale was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram east on Emma Avenue near Butterfield Coach Road when it struck a culvert on a private drive and then a tree, the report from the Springdale Police Department said. The crash happened just before 1:40 a.m.

The report said the Dodge was a stolen vehicle that was fleeing a traffic stop and traveling on Emma Avenue at "a high rate of speed."

Authorities reported that the roads were wet and it was rainy and cloudy at the time of the crash.

Over 550 people have been killed in crashes on state roads this year, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.