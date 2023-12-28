Benton County Election Commission ribbon cutting set for Jan. 5 in standalone facility

ROGERS -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 to celebrate the new Benton County Election Commission building, according to a news release.

The ceremony will be held inside the lobby at 1428 W. Walnut St. A short reception will follow.

The building is the first standalone facility for the Election Commission. It has ample storage for election machines and equipment, according to the release.

The Election Commission previously was housed at the county's Rogers office, which includes other county offices, at 2111 W. Walnut St.

"We are excited to welcome the public into our new office ahead of the 2024 presidential election year," Election Coordinator Kim Dennison said. "We have room to grow here with plenty of space for poll worker training, storage, voting and for the public and candidates to await results on election night. We look forward to another secure, fair election season."

Construction on the renovated building began in September. The building is a county-owned space that formerly housed the Rogers Revenue Office. The office is staffed by two full-time employees and two part-time employees, according to the release.