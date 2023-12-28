Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 28, 1923

Declaring that an active campaign will be made against purchasers of illicit liquor as well as alleged manufacturers, prohibition officers announced yesterday the arrest of 42 residents of Jackson County, charged with purchasing and possessing intoxicants. The arrests, it was said, were based upon a purported list of customers furnished by a bootlegger.

50 years ago

Dec. 28, 1973

The Pulaski County Grand Jury Thursday indicted County Judge B. Frank Mackey on 25 -- and possibly 27 -- charges of buying or authorizing the buying of bounty equipment and materials without taking bids as required by the County Purchasing Procedure Law, Act 52 of 1965. The law provides for a fine from $100 to $1,000 for each violation and says that any person or official convicted of a violation may be removed from his office or position of employment with the county. ... Attached to each indictment ... was this statement signed by Jury Foreman George L. Cook: "The Grand Jury has found no evidence of fraud or personal gain on the part of Pulaski County Judge B. Frank Mackey in its investigation." ... Mackey declined to comment on the indictments until he has a chance to read the particulars.

25 years ago

Dec. 28, 1998

Police in Jacksonville are worried that the city's decision to extend a 7% pay increase to all city employees may cost them in numbers of officers or benefits. The police had asked local voters to approve a 7% pay increase for them, and a majority of voters backed the initiative in November. Then, the City Council last week voted to approve the raise, but extended it to all city employees -- a move that has police and their advocates concerned. On Tuesday night, the City Council plans to meet and vote on the 1999 city budget -- which includes the 7% raise for all city employees.

10 years ago

Dec. 28, 2013

A Roland man was arrested in a hotel stairwell after witnesses told police that he erratically drove his Mercedes into the Statehouse Convention Center early Friday morning. Phillip Troppoli, 23, ... refused sobriety tests after police found him at the Little Rock Marriott hotel. Troppoli was charged with careless driving, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving while intoxicated. ... A doorman at Club Level at 315 Main St. told police that he saw Troppoli walking along the sidewalk "talking to himself" and that he appeared "unsteady on his feet" when he approached the doorman. ... A police report states Troppoli took off in his 2007 four-door 350 Series Mercedes and banged into another parked car before "zig-zagging" his way up Main Street, "nearly hitting a pole" in the process before the car slammed into the city building. ... Multiple witnesses said Troppoli fled on foot, and police found him sitting under a stairwell at the Marriott hotel.