Transfers making plans to visit Hogs next week

Arkansas is expected to host several transfers during the Jan. 3-7 visit window.

At least two transfers have confirmed plans to visit Fayetteville.

Texas A&M receiver Jordan Anthony, who received an offer from Arkansas on Wednesday, said he plans to visit.

Anthony, 5-10 and 160 pounds, had 3 catches for 14 yards in 3 games this year for the Aggies as a sophomore.

He was rated a consensus 4-star recruit and was rated the No. 29 athlete in the nation in the class of 2022 as a senior at Tylertown (Miss.) High School. He signed with Kentucky over offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State and others, then transferred to Texas A&M in June.

As a sprinter, Anthony broke a Kentucky freshman record with a 100-meter time of 10.16 seconds at an outdoor meet in 2023.

South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin said he plans to visit Arkansas on Jan. 6-7. He plans to visit Florida on Jan. 3-5.

Voisin, 6-0 and 205 pounds, recorded 71 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and 7 pass breakups this year for the Jaguars as a redshirt junior.

He had 80 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble and 5 pass breakups, and was named to Phil Steele’s All-Sun Belt team in 2022 as a redshirt sophomore.

A 2-star recruit, Voisin chose South Alabama over Troy, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Buffalo in 2019 as a senior in Crestview, Fla.

The Hogs have signed eight transfers going into next week’s visit window for transfers.