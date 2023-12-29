Bigo Barnett, convicted in Capitol riot, moved to another prison

Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette has been moved from a prison in Louisiana to a federal transfer center in Oklahoma City.

Where he's going from there neither the Bureau of Prisons nor Barnett's attorney would say.

"We knew he was going to get transferred," said Jonathan Gross, Barnett's attorney. "He applied for it."

After a two-week trial in January, a federal court jury in Washington, D.C., found Barnett guilty on all eight counts -- four felonies and four misdemeanors -- in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnett, now 63, faced enhanced charges for carrying a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol.

Barnett became somewhat famous after he posed for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

"For better or worse, you became one of the faces of Jan. 6, and I think you kind of enjoyed it," U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper told Barnett during his May 24 sentencing hearing.

Cooper noted that Barnett attempted to sell autographed photos and to copyright the phrase "Nancy, Bigo was here you beotch," which he wrote on a note he left in Pelosi's office.

Cooper sentenced Barnett to serve 54 months, or 4.5 years, in prison.

During that sentencing hearing, Barnett requested a minimum-security prison in Yankton, S.D., because they have a dog-training program.

Other minimum-security prisons of interest to Barnett were in Pensacola, Fla., and Montgomery, Ala.

Cooper told Barnett going to prison wasn't like choosing a hotel, but he would recommend the prisons that Barnett requested, noting that the Bureau of Prisons may not follow his recommendation.

A few days later, on May 30, Cooper issued an order denying Barnett's request for a recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons that he be incarcerated in a minimum-security prison farther than 500 miles from Gravette.

"Determinations regarding security-level placements lie in the sound discretion of BOP based on its internal criteria," Cooper wrote in the order. "The Court generally plays no role in those determinations."

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, there are no minimum-security federal prisons within 500 miles of Gravette, and the bureau doesn't usually support a placement recommendation that is over 500 miles away from the defendant's residence.

On Aug. 1, Barnett self reported as ordered to the federal prison in Oakdale, La.

On Dec. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case involving a federal obstruction law that has been used to prosecute hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants -- including Barnett.

Gross said the court's decision could have implications for Barnett's case, as well as many others. He said defendants could get a "do over" if the Supreme Court rules in their favor.

The case, Fischer v. United States, involves 18 U.S. Code § 1512. Under section (c)(2), the law states that anyone who corruptly "obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both."

"Prosecutors have routinely used the obstruction charge, in lieu of more politically contentious counts like insurrection or seditious conspiracy, to describe how members of the pro-Trump mob disrupted the peaceful transfer of presidential power," according to a New York Times article.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington granted Joseph Fischer's motion to dismiss the Jan. 6 case against him, saying that the law required defendants to take "some action with respect to a document, record or other object."

A divided three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reversed Nichols's decision, ruling that the law "applies to all forms of corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding," according to the Times.

"Three Jan. 6 defendants, including Mr. Fischer, ultimately asked the Supreme Court to decide whether the law had been properly applied to the Capitol attack," according to the article.

Barnett was found guilty under 1512(c)(2) and sentenced to 54 months on that charge alone.

Barnett was also sentenced to 54 months on three other charges with all four of those 54-month sentences to run concurrently.

Barnett has appealed his conviction. He has a public defender representing him on appeal.

Gross said he continues to monitor Barnett's case and serves as his family attorney.