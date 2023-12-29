Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 17 RESULTS 4-10 (40%)

MEET 16-50 (32%)

LEE'S LOCK Hollywood Ending in the sixth

BEST BET Streakin Deacon in the fourth

LONG SHOT Partyinthestreets in the third

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

K'ANTHEIA** returns fresh for winning connections following a third-place finish at Keeneland, and she was scratched out of a sprint December 17 in favor of today's route. INSENSITIVE finished second only two races back in a seven-furlong race at Keeneland, and she has two-turn experience and competitive Beyer figures. HAPPY HAPPY is an experienced two-turn turf runner, who has been competing on the tough Southern California circuit.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 K'antheiaLeparouxMcPeek8-5

6 InsensitiveArrietaAnderson5-2

2 Happy HappyAsmussenLukas3-1

3 Queen ClancyEramiaVon Hemel9-2

1 HamoEsquivelVaughan8-1

4 Haunted DreamBealmearSnodgrass15-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

HOOPERDRIVESTHBOAT** is dropping to the lowest price of his career for winning trainer Robertino Diodoro, and he may prove difficult to catch at this level. MISTER SHARPIE lost a photo finish at a slightly higher claiming price last month at Indiana, while easily earning the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. RACKATAPTAP has been competitive in both of his races on the main track, and his good form is clouded by disappointing races on synthetic and turf surfaces.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 HooperdrivesthboatTorresDiodoro5-2

12 Mister SharpieBejaranoGarcia3-1

13 RackataptapChuanHewitt6-1

9 Smokin' HotEsquivelContreras7-2

1 Square DealArrietaMilligan15-1

10 Black StormLeparouxMoquett12-1

4 InvariablyHernandezRufino12-1

8 Morning SnowFuentesCravens15-1

11 Awesome FamilyWalesRiecken20-1

3 Whooping JayZimmermanPetalino15-1

6 CabotBarbosaHewitt30-1

2 Warhorse WestQuinonezRone30-1

7 Galactic EmpireJordanMartin30-1

3 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

PARTYINTHESTREETS** has not raced since an even effort on turf in August, but he fired fresh in a debut victory last winter at Oaklawn, and his recent workouts have been encouraging. PEPPERONIKID was a clear maiden winner last April at Oaklawn, and he returns to state-bred competition following a second-place finish at Louisiana Downs. FORSAKEN finished fourth at Fair Grounds in a return from a very long layoff, and he is a big threat if he draws into the race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 PartyinthestreetsTorresMartin9-2

8 PepperonikidLanderosPrather3-1

13 ForsakenZimmermanHartman4-1

10 Colonel BartonJuarezPuhich7-2

11 Street CommanderHarrCates8-1

12 KinfolkAsmussenMoquett5-1

4 Table MoneyDe La CruzHaran10-1

2 Mr. CougarBaileyWestermann12-1

9 Water to WineZimmermanCline30-1

3 Howl YeahJordanWilson20-1

14 Miri a CoincidenceWalesPrather20-1

7 Mr. Wully BullyEsquivelCravens30-1

5 Point BlankWalesFires30-1

6 WhonewPusacRiecken30-1

4 Purse $58,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $55,000

STREAKIN DEACON*** has been working well for the past eight weeks, and his trainer does well with first-time starters, and the gelding appears to have landed in a soft spot. CHEZ WHIZ rallied to third in a useful debut at Remington, and he picks up a leading rider. ABBY'S ENCORE is dropping into a maiden claiming race after a troubled eighth-place debut, and big improvement is possible with a better break from the gate.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Streakin DeaconBejaranoGonzalez3-1

9 Chez WhizTorresCravens7-2

6 Abby's EncoreHarrCates4-1

3 Reveille ValleyBaileyMcBride15-1

2 Cool and CloudyDe La CruzCates6-1

5 Yeagers StrategyEsquivelWitt8-1

8 SouthforkAsmussenMoquett10-1

11 Hello Mr CopelandEramiaDixon12-1

1 It's a Rainy DayArrietaMilligan15-1

4 Mr. BennyZimmermanChleborad15-1

7 I'm an OakPusacLoy20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

AWESOME BIRDIE** has a series of swift breezes since arriving in Hot Springs, and the class dropper may be dictating the pace under a talented rider. DISTORTED SECRETS defeated optional claiming rivals in her last start at Prairie Meadows, and the in-form filly is a three-time winner at Oaklawn. SPOILED ROTTEN finished a competitive fourth in a $10,000 claimer at Del Mar, and he is consistently competitive in sprint races on the main track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Awesome BirdieArrietaWard5-2

5 Distorted SecretsZimmermanMartin4-1

7 Spoiled RottenSantanaMiller7-2

1 Dixie PennyHernandezRufino6-1

4 IzeonpointQuinonezBorel10-1

1a Gimme CandyHernandezRufino6-1

10 Scarlet PositionHarrCline10-1

11 Mia BabyDe La CruzHaran15-1

8 Cost a FortuneEramiaDixon15-1

6 Haythere JogeegirlTorresPeitz12-1

3 FuntimegirlLanderosPrather20-1

9 Miss Windy SlewEsquivelRufino30-1

6 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

HOLLYWOOD ENDING**** was a decisive maiden winner at an extended sprint distance at Churchill, and the lightly raced and talented colt may be cruising on an easy lead in his first try around two turns. TEN DAYS LATER earned a strong Beyer figure in a runner-up finish just two races back at CD, and he may not have cared for a wet track as a beaten favorite here December 17. INEXORABLE ships from Churchill following a pair of sharp starter allowance races, and he drew a favorable two-turn post position.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Hollywood EndingTorresCox2-1

4 Ten Days LaterLeparouxMcPeek3-1

1 InexorableAsmussenAsmussen4-1

6 Lucky BossEsquivelContreras8-1

9 Big Hat WillieSantanaMiller5-1

5 Affable MonarchJuarezWard15-1

7 PledgeofallegianceBejaranoMoquett15-1

3 Motown MusicArrietaDiodoro15-1

8 CatdaddyFuentesPetalino30-1

7 Purse $68,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

PRISONER** has won five of his last eight races in 2023, and he scored a front-running victory at Saratoga when last seen at today's $50k claiming price. BRESLAU scored a clear victory against $30,000 sprinters in his return to Hot Springs, and the horse-for-course can handle the jump in class. MAC DADDY TOO disappointed on a wet track last time out at Keeneland, and but he is dropping in class and he figures to rebound for strong connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 PrisonerTorresAmoss5-2

7 BreslauEsquivelContreras3-1

4 Mac Daddy TooSantanaCasse7-2

10 Don't Wait UpBejaranoGarcia5-1

3 Radical RightJuarezMiller10-1

11 Top GunnerLeparouxOrtiz12-1

6 Flags UpArrietaDiodoro12-1

1 League of LegendsCourtFires20-1

5 ChipofftheoldblockEramiaLauer30-1

2 IgnitisAsmussenLukas30-1

8 Eli's PromiseZimmermanDiVito30-1

8 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

JACKMAN** has finished in the exacta in eight of eleven races at Oaklawn, and the consistent sprinter ships from Remington on the heels of a dominating win. JOE FRAZIER won an exceptionally fast starter allowance race last April at Oaklawn, and he appears to be training smartly for his first race since June 10. SLAM DUNK SERMON has done his best racing at Oaklawn Park, and he is a front-running danger if an excuse for his last race at Keeneland.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 JackmanTorresBroberg5-2

6 Joe FrazierJuarezMartin7-2

8 Slam Dunk SermonAsmussenVance5-1

4 VulcanArrietaSims6-1

7 Lake RadioSantanaShirer8-1

10 Blue KentuckyEsquivelSims10-1

11 Rob the RichBejaranoShorter10-1

9 MacronZimmermanHaran12-1

1 Beer ChaserDe La CruzPuhl15-1

2 St AndrewsFuentesCompton20-1

3 DeflaterHarrCline30-1

9 Purse $141,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CREATIVE MINISTER** is a Grade I placed colt who holds a class advantage, and the strong finisher ships from Kentucky in good form. HEROIC MOVE is taking on older rivals following a second-place finish in the Zia Park Derby. CAMP DAVID is the speed drawn on the rail and may prove trouble with an alert start.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Creative MinisterLeparouxMcPeek5-2

12 Heroic MoveTorresDiodoro7-2

1 Camp DavidChuanMaker5-1

7 Greener PasturesSantanaDiodoro6-1

11 Winters LionArrietaSharp6-1

2 TapsasionalAsmussenMcKnight10-1

3 Tahoe RunBejaranoRobertson15-1

5 Backside BuzzEsquivelVance15-1

8 Uninvited GuestLanderosHartman20-1

6 Manta ReyDe La CruzHaran30-1

10 Chapel BarnJordanAltamirano30-1

4 CycloneJuarezPuhl30-1

10 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

RED RIVER MAGIC*** set a contested and honest pace before quickly drawing clear in an eleven-length maiden win at Churchill, and they will have to catch her to win the race. FLASHY LASS broke her maiden around two turns at Keeneland, and is back in an entry-level allowance after winning at this condition at Remington. LET'S DUET was consistently competitive in four races last winter at Oaklawn, and she exits a third-place allowance finish last month at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Red River MagicLanderosHartman2-1

13 Flashy LassAsmussenMoquett3-1

10 Let's DuetLeparouxMcPeek3-1

14 Magic BubblesSantanaAsmussen8-1

9 JubellaTorresDiodoro5-1

6 Windy BayBejaranoVan Berg8-1

8 H.T. XenaFuentesShirer10-1

7 Sicilian GrandmaEsquivelContreras12-1

2 MakemebelieveBealmearRobertson20-1

12 Brittle and YooMurphyEwing20-1

3 Ghaaleb's RangerArrietaBecker20-1

11 MidnightcandystormJordanVon Hemel30-1

1 C.C. HarborHarrCates30-1

5 AlsanahDe La CruzRone30-1