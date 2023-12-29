TOOLS & TOYS: First Alert Smoke Alarm and VinOair





First Alert smoke alarm

What's to love: First Alert smoke alarms are now made to meet Underwriters Laboratories' new smoke alarm manufacturing standards set to take effect in June. This includes providing an earlier warning when smoke is detected and reducing "cooking nuisance" alarms.

What does it do: First Alert Model 1046755 offers voice and location alerts. Each alarm placed in the home can be programmed with the location such as hallway or bedroom. When the alarm detects, smoke it sounds and the voice will tell you where the smoke is detected. The alarm has a 10-year battery, which lasts the life of the alarm. The installation manual shows all the important places in a home where an alarm should be installed for best protection. The alarm sells for $39.98. Visit firstalert.com for more information.

VinOair

What's to love: Don't have time to let wine breathe before serving? The problem can be solved with the new VinOair wine aerator.

What does it do: The VinOair is inserted into the mouth of the wine bottle and has a food grade rubber ring that creates an airtight seal with a non-drip spout. Dual oxygen chambers, says the company, pull twice the vacuum aerating wine as it is poured. The aerator sells for $20. Visit corkpops.com for more information.







