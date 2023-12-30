Menifield's career-best outing lifts Razorbacks to win

FAYETTEVILLE — Keyon Menifield scored a career-high 32 points to lead Arkansas to a 106-90 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (9-4) concluded non-conference play with their third consecutive victory. They are scheduled to open SEC play with a home game against Auburn next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Arkansas’ winning streak coincides with Menifield being ruled eligible by the NCAA on Dec. 15. The sophomore guard transfer from Washington increased his point total from 2 to 11 in victories over Lipscomb and Abilene Christian, then shot of 8 of 14 from the field and 13 of 17 from the free-throw line against the Seahawks.

Menfield also had 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 turnovers in 35 minutes. Arkansas outscored UNC-Wilmington by 17 with him on the floor.

His three-pointer with 1:14 remaining eclipsed his previous career high of 27 points set in 43 minutes of a 72-71 overtime victory for Washington over Oregon on Feb. 15. Menifield made 3 of 7 from three-point range.

Menifield scored 17 points as the Razorbacks built a 48-42 halftime lead. It was the largest halftime deficit of the season for the Seahawks (9-3), who lost for the first time since Nov. 30.

UNC-Wilmington came to Arkansas on a four-game win streak that began with an 80-73 victory at eighth-ranked Kentucky on Dec. 2 and began the game well. The first half featured eight times and eight lead changes.

The Razorbacks shot 15 of 30 from the floor, including 5 of 11 from three-point range, and made 13 of 18 free throws in the first half.

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half. Davis made 3 three-pointers during a 1-minute, 47-second stretch, and the Razorbacks did not trail after his final triple gave them a 33-32 lead with 6:23 remaining before halftime.

The Seahawks kept the score close early in the second half, but Arkansas began to pull away with a 14-3 run capped by a pair of Tramon Mark free throws to put the Razorbacks ahead 73-58 with 10:31 to play.

UNC-Wilmington was held without a field goal for more than five minutes as Arkansas extended its lead. The Razorbacks led by as many as 19.

Arkansas’ 106 points were a season high. Trevon Brazile’s dunk with 34.9 seconds to play gave the Razorbacks their first 100-point game since a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on March 2, 2021.

Brazile fouled out when he was assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim. He finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds in 33 minutes.

Mark added 18 points in 24 minutes before fouling out, and Jalen Graham added 16 points and 6 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Arkansas made 33 of 63 shots, including 7 of 20 from three-point range. The Razorbacks made 33 of 43 free throws.

Trazaire White scored 28 points off the bench on 9-of-20 shooting to lead the Seahawks. Shyke Phillips added 25 points.

UNC-Wilmington made 28 of 66 shots and 10 of 28 from beyond the arc. The Seahawks were 24 of 34 at the line.

Arkansas won the rebound battle 40-35 and outscored UNC-Wilmington 50-30 in the paint.








