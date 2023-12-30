A woman has sued Jermaine Jackson, older brother of Michael Jackson and a member of the Jackson 5, alleging that the singer sexually assaulted her. In the suit, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Rita Barrett claims that she knew Jackson through her husband's friendship with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. She claims that in 1988, "Defendant Jackson arrived at Plaintiff's home unannounced. Defendant Jackson forced himself into Plaintiff's home, and with force and violence sexually assaulted Plaintiff." Barrett also alleges in the suit that "Because of his relationships with both Defendant Jackson and Plaintiff's family, Mr. Gordy was uniquely situated to both report Defendant Jackson's acts and to aid Plaintiff during her time of trauma. Instead, Mr. Gordy withheld and concealed the acts, further perpetuating the cover-up and allowing Mr. Gordy, Defendant Jackson, and others in the business relationship to continue to reap profits derived from Mr. Jackson's work and reputation for years to come." Neither Jackson, 65, nor Gordy, 94, could be reached for comment. The suit also names Jackson's company, Jermaine L. Jackson Productions, and the label Work Records. Barrett filed her suit under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows civil suits in cases of sexual assault now beyond the statute of limitations, when "one or more entities are legally responsible for damages and the entity or their agents engaged in a cover-up."

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years. It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole. Masterson's lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.