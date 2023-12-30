WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Central Arkansas 65, Alabama A&M 59

STATE WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 65, ALABAMA A&M 59

The University of Central Arkansas wrapped up 2023 on a high note Friday afternoon with a win over Alabama A&M at Magness Arena in Huntsville, Ala.

The Sugar Bears (8-5) were led by Kinley Fisher's 20 points off of the bench. Starters Jade Upshaw and Kierra Prim added 11 and 10 points, respectively. UCA dominated inside, outscoring the Bulldogs 40-26 in the paint.

Alabama A&M (5-7) was led by Amiah Simmons' 22 points on 7 of 15 shooting. Alisha Wilson followed behind with nine points.

UCA's eight wins match last season's total in just 13 games. It's the most nonconference wins for the Sugar Bears since the 2016-17 season, when they also won eight.