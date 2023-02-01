Local students on UALR Dean’s List

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced students who have made the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester, including residents from White Hall, Pine Bluff, and elsewhere in southeast Arkansas.

To be on the Dean's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Local students who have made the Dean's List include:

Conner Capps of White Hall; Trevor Dady of White Hall; TCeana Jeffery of White Hall; John Kalkbrenner of White Hall; Sara Mohammed of White Hall; Logan Mosley of White Hall; Morgan Smith of White Hall; Jillian Durrett of White Hall; Cameron Dunlap of Jefferson;

Kelly Arreola of Pine Bluff; Fabian Arreola of Pine Bluff; Jose Avila Euceda of Dumas; Elizabeth Barentine of Sheridan; Lance Beckman of Redfield; Madyson Bolls of Sheridan; Madison Brown of Pine Bluff; Diego Corcoles of Star City; Stephanie Craig of Monticello; Onikwa Curry of Pine Bluff;

Ebonee Farmer of Monticello; Ethan Fercho of Sheridan; Daniel Ferguson of Monticello; Carrie Fischer of Sheridan; Chris Fischer of Sheridan; Lucca Garcia of Sheridan; Amy Hale of Pine Bluff; Megan Harrington of Sheridan; Shawn Hicks of Monticello; Noah Householder of Sheridan; Zuhaib Imran of Sheridan; Miracle Johnson of Eudora; Jordyn Jones of Pine Bluff; Johnie Jones of Pine Bluff;

Brooke Kinslow of Redfield; Keijeria Laws of Little Rock; Ashley Leach of Sheridan; Teneka Logan of Altheimer; Nicole Martin of Stuttgart; Dixie Martindale of New Edinburg; Michael Mayo of Sheridan; Tyrese McGhee of Rison; Logan McMillan of Star City; Marshall Mead of Sheridan; Sarah Michael of Jefferson; Martin Morales of Redfield; Allison Morrisey of Pine Bluff;

Amanda Nuckles of Sheridan; FaSeeia Preston of Pine Bluff; Charles Rodgers of Pine Bluff; Fatima Shah of Pine Bluff; Faith Stillwell of Stuttgart; Courtney Stout of Pine Bluff; Allyson Stuart of Pine Bluff; Anna Swinney of Rison; Lucio Tapia of Hermitage; Grace Vance of Sheridan; Emily Wells of Warren; Chelsie Worthen of Sheridan; Maison Wright of McGehee; and Cailen Young of Pine Bluff.