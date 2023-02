1. A student must do this to learn about a subject.

2. The attire worn by a superhero or a clown.

3. The remaining part of a cut tree.

4. Wetness caused by water.

5. To break up the tranquility of someone.

6. Refusing to change one's mind.

7. A position of a person's body.

8. The wide part of a river where it nears the sea.

9. A movement of a hand or head to express meaning.

ANSWERS:

1. Study

2. Costume

3. Stump

4. Moisture

5. Disturb

6. Stubborn

7. Posture

8. Estuary

9. Gesture