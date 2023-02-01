UNDER THE RADAR: Manila’s Brayden Nunnally

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Manila’s Brayden Nunnally.

Class: 2023

Position: Guard

Size: 6-5, 194

Stats: averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 65% inside the arc, 36.8% from beyond the three-point line and 78.7% on free throws this season.

Offers: William Baptist University, Hendrix

Interest: Lyon College, John Brown, University of Ozarks, Bethel University

Coach Lee Wimberley:

“Brayden has been one of the most rewarding kids to coach in my 21 years. He has so much fun playing basketball and it’s infectious. Make no mistake about it though, he is a fierce competitor and a horrible loser, which I like. He has been on three visits to different schools so far and has interest from others. He already has a college body and the skill. I think he hasn’t scratched the ceiling on his overall game though.”







