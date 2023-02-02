2023 Stanley Cup Midseason Future Odds

As we approach the NHL All-Star break this weekend, it is time to check in on the Stanley Cup futures market.

The reigning champion Avalanche opened the season as the SI Sportsbook betting favorites but have dropped from the top perch as they are tied for eighth in the Western Conference. However, oddsmakers still have the defending champions ranked high due to strong convictions that a solid second half will improve their place in the standings. The Avs trail the conference-leading Stars by nine points.

NEW BETTING FAVORITE

Jared Bednar’s experienced Colorado squad has been replaced by Boston, which owns the NHL’s best record (39-7-5). The Bruins had +2200 odds in October and have seen their odds sliced to +450 thanks to an astounding +81 goal differential.

Jim Montgomery’s squad, which is 22-1-3 at home, holds a seven-point edge over the Hurricanes for the top spot in the East. One major reason for the Bruins’ success this season is the play of forward David Pastrnak, who is having a career year. He’s tied for third in scoring with 38 goals and 34 assists in 51 games.

Sandwiched between the teams that reached last season’s Stanley Cup Final (Colorado and Tampa Bay) are the Hurricanes (+800), Maple Leafs (+900) and Devils (+1000). Tampa Bay has +1200 odds to win it all.

ON THE RISE

Oddsmakers have made some intriguing adjustments by moving the Devils, Stars (+1300), Kraken (+1500) and Jets (+2000) into the top echelon of betting choices.

The sensational play of rising star Jack Hughes, who ranks ninth in scoring (33 goals, 31 assists; 64 points), has the red-hot Devils owning the NHL’s best road record (19-3-2). New Jersey had +6000 preseason odds but now ranks fifth.

The Stars, who were listed at +3500 in October, have demanded serious attention after a strong first half that finds them leading the West with 66 points. Dallas owns the best goal differential (+40) in the West, while ranking second among all teams in goals against average (2.57 GAA), trailing only Boston (2.12 GAA).

The Jets own the most home victories (18) of any team in the West and have seen their once-moon-shot odds of +5000 cut to +2000. Forward Kyle Connor, one of the NHL’s most underrated players, has scored 24-plus goals in six straight seasons.

Arguably the biggest adjustment in preseason odds easily belongs to Seattle. The Kraken own the best road mark of any team in the West (16-5-2) and their once-massive +8000 odds now sit at +1500. The success away from Climate Pledge Arena has the franchise on track for a playoff berth in just their second season.

Here are the rest of the 2023 Stanley Cup future odds at SI Sportsbook.

Boston Bruins +450

Colorado Avalanche +600

Carolina Hurricanes +800

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

New Jersey Devils +1000

Tampa Bay Lightning +1200

Dallas Stars +1300

Las Vegas Golden Knights +1400

Seattle Kraken +1500

New York Rangers +1800

Edmonton Oilers +1800

Winnipeg Jets +2000

Calgary Flames +2000

Minnesota Wild +2000

Los Angeles Kings +2200

Pittsburgh Penguins +2500

Nashville Predators +3300

Florida Panthers +3300

Washington Capitals +4000

St. Louis Blues +4000

Buffalo Sabres +4000

New York Islanders +5000

Detroit Red Wings +10000

Ottawa Senators +12500

Philadelphia Flyers +12500

Vancouver Canucks +20000

Montreal Canadiens +40000

San Jose Sharks +50000

Anaheim Ducks +100000

Chicago Blackhawks +100000

Arizona Coyotes +100000

Columbus Blue Jackets +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.