LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Amie & the Slingerz keep rockin’ with shows in Spa City, Conway

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8:30 p.m.: Isaac Alexander, with Joshua Asante ($10)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Chris Hatfield, Brad Perkins

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Open mike with Ashley Morris

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: JT Lee

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

8 p.m.: Chapel Hall, with Lucas Hoge ($24-$120)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: Wyatt Putman ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161

4-5:45 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: The Piano Man

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: The Emo Night Tour ($15-$35)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jason & Robby

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9-11:45 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective — Tribute to Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, The Fugees ($15; $20 reserved)

◼️ Shooter's Bar & Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (501) 565-4003

8 p.m.: La Zenda Nortena

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:45 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10-$72)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Eric Ware Duo

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466

8 p.m.: Pantheon, Empire in Ruin ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Colour Design, Nighdrator, Always Tired ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Supersuckers, with Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Nate Turner Band

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Presley Drake ($5)

◼️ T.G.I. Friday's, 1105 E. Oak St.; (501) 329-8300

7 p.m.: Lindsey Watson

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

7 p.m.: Dominic Bryan Roy

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

5 p.m.: Gary Lee Hutchison's 70th birthday with The Nace Brothers, Earl Cate, John Seaburg, John Moss, Annie Walser ($8)

9 p.m.: Ozark Riviera ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

8:30 p.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463

6-9 p.m.: Aces & 8's

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Sensory 2

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: John Jordan

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Dave Almond

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill, 1221 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Highway 124 ($5)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375

5-7 p.m.: Damen Tolbert

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

9 p.m.: Travis Matthews & Co.

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. Stateline Ave.; (870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Garth Lagrone

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Dusty Rose Band

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542

9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Death Cab for Cutie, with Momma ($89.50-$129.99) sold out

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Linda King & Friends

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Spa City Legacy

◼️ The Mansion, 3315 W. Roosevelt Road; (501) 744-8842

9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: 14th annual Bob Marley birthday bash — members of First Impressions, Afrodesia, with Tim Anthony, Eric Ware, Darril Edwards, Michael Sinclair, Darrell Johnson, Carl Mouton ($15 advance, $20 at the door)

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

◼️ Rev Room

9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance, $12 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Ten Penny Gypsy

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Mayday by Midnight

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Post 7769, 1405 E. Center St.; (501) 882-7769

8 p.m-12 a.m.: Honky Tonk Kings

CABOT

◼️ Hard Rider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-0444

7 p.m.: Perry Mason Project

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Jenna & Tony

FOREMAN

◼️ Backyard Social Club, 287 Arkansas 41 South; (870) 542-5839

8 p.m.: Alex & Liv

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Frontier, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

6-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

6 p.m.: The Doggones

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Sam Gyllenhaal Band

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Randall Shreve

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jamie Jones & Jeff Riley ($5)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333

7-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty

◼️ Whiskey River Country

10 p.m.: Locked & Loaded

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3-5 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor, Mark Currey ($7)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Kevin Long

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: MK Ultra ($12)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075

4 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($5-$250)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8 p.m.: The Arkadelics ($5)

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Subtronics, with Blanke, Hol!, Austeria ($39.50-$59.50)

CONWAY

◼️ Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St.; (501) 450-3265

7:30 p.m.: Blue Man Group ($27-$40)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Austin Meade, with Mitch Ferguson ($15)

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

6:30 p.m.: Jocko

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Bret Michaels (formerly lead singer of Poison) performs at 7 p.m. March 25 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $60-$95, are on sale at oaklawn.com.

◼️ Luke Bryan, with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke and Jackson Dean, performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets $34.50-$189.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ Fall Out Boy, with Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Carr, performs at 6:30 p.m. July 11 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $24.75-$129.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

◼️ Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, with JD McPherson, perform April 25 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, and tickets, price not yet disclosed, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at (318) 841-4196.

