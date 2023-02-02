The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 1, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-628. Rebecca Dayberry, Individually and as Next Friend of Minor Child v. Rhonda Michelle Payne, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer, J., agrees. Virden, J., concurs.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-509. The AGRED Foundation v. Friends of Lake Erling Association, from Lafayette County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-226. Thelma Williams, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-258. Christopher Burns v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Gruber and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-534. Craig Olsen and David Mohr v. Jeff Roper; Scott Roper; and Debbie Barnes, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-431. Lauren Taylor v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-389. Taylor Harrison v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

E-22-7. Erin Daniels v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and Producers Rice Mill, Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-403. Moesha Lawson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.