City, county offices closed

The Pine Bluff City Hall and city buildings will be closed Feb. 2 due to inclement weather. Employees will work remotely, according to a spokesman with the mayor's office. The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will remain closed Feb. 2 due to inclement weather. Emergency services won't be affected, according to the county judge's office.

JCCSI sets covid-19 vaccination clinic

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. will host a free covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The JCCSI Mobile Unit will be parked in the parking lot of the health, physical education and recreation center, according to a news release.

No appointment is necessary for this event. The first 50 people who receive a vaccine will receive a $25 Walmart gift card. Vaccine recipients will also be eligible to enter into a drawing for a tablet computer.

Irby plans Heritage, Black History event

Wabbaseka native and author, Jason Irby, will host the eighth annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month and Legend Among Us presentation. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock.

The program will be followed by a Black History program presented by the Central Arkansas Library System, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

This year's Legend Among Us honorees include Daniel F. Littlefield, Muskie Harris and Philander Smith College.

"The 2023 Legend Among Us class is yet another dynamic group of pacesetters and history makers that have brought about an awareness and great impact in their respective areas of expertise," Irby said. Details: jasonirby.wordpress.com.

Area Agency sets menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Feb. 6 -- Baked chicken strips, cauliflower and cheese sauce, peas and carrots, cookie, and milk.

Feb. 7 -- Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit, and milk.

Feb. 8 -- Sliced ham, black-eyed peas, greens, cornbread, CranApple dessert, and milk.

Feb. 9 -- Chicken parmigiana with sauce, spinach salad, corn, bread sticks, spiced peaches, and milk.

Feb. 10 -- Ravioli with sauce, peas and carrots, lettuce salad with dressing, garlic bread, hot cinnamon applesauce, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Alabama Dean's List names locals

The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa named area students to the Dean's List for the fall semester 2022. Honorees include Logan Ingram of Sheridan and Madison Murry of Stuttgart.

Honorees were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 grade point average or above. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students, according to a news release.

Mississippi State honors locals

Mississippi State University honored local students named to its fall 2022 President's List and Dean's List.

Dean's List: Shields Simpson of Stuttgart was named to the Deans' List. Honorees must have a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79 while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work, according to a news release.

President's List: President's List honorees include Makaila Book of Lake Village, Aiden Meaux of Tillar, Emily Earney of Stuttgart, Taylor Yelvington of Stuttgart, Gianna Margino of McGehee, John Gray of Monticello, Kaegan Holthoff of Star City, amd Ethan Holzhauer of Gillett. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work.