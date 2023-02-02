Jack Robey faculty, staff go to church

The faculty and staff of Jack Robey Junior High School, along with family and friends, worshipped with partner church New Life Church on Jan. 22.

"Like any quality, long lasting partnership, the focus was on relationship building," according to a news release.

Jack Robey Principal Arnold Robertson and staff wanted those at New Life Church to know that the school valued their on-going support and expressed how much it matters to the children.

"New Life Church has committed to working alongside Jack Robey for many years and have seen the changes to the school and community as a whole. Partnerships with churches permits schools to do far more than they would ever be able to do alone.

The entire Pine Bluff School District needs the love and support of the community and the time is ripe for impactful church-school partnerships such as this," according to the news release.

The Rev. Matt Mosler is the New Life Church pastor as well as an author and television personality.

Robertson said Mosler gave a message from John 15: 9-17 concerning relationships being rooted in the gospel.

"We look forward to fellowshipping with the New Life family in the near future," Robertson said.

An invitation was made for everyone in the Pine Bluff District.

"The service was wonderful and the message was right on point," said Kendria Jones, eighth-grade English teacher.

The church and school have a partnership of positive support, believing in the mission and regularly showing support for each other, according to the release.