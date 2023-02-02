Wildcat kicker Ferrie going to be a Bulldog

Harding Academy's Kyle Ferrie was one of nine Arkansas high school athletes that signed their national letters of intent Wednesday to play Division I football away from the state.

Ferrie, who signed with Mississippi State as a kicker, said finally putting pen to paper was a relief.

"It feels like a lot of weight lifted off the shoulders. You feel like you've done your job up to this point," Ferrie said.

Physical signing day ceremonies across the state were postponed, so many athletes like Ferrie held theirs in the comfort of their homes.

Mississippi State has been the dream school for the three-time Class 3A state champion with the Wildcats. When his stepfather introduced him to the cowbells and whistles of Starkville, Miss., he was hooked.

Ferrie committed to the Bulldogs in June of last summer 10 days after receiving an offer from special teams coordinator Eric Mele.

"There was no other place in the world I wanted to play for," Ferrie said.

Ferrie will leave Harding Academy as arguably the most prolific kicker in state history. He holds the all-time scoring record with 313 points, has three of the 10 longest field goals in state history, holds the record for most made field goals with 37 and has the record for the longest punt at 72 yards.

His offer from Mississippi State is as a preferred walk-on with a scholarship opportunity available to the starting kicker come Week One.

"I think for some guys, and maybe most people, it's a bit intimidating, but for me, it's motivating to know that there's still stuff to play for and that means that summer is not just a waste of time. You have three months to earn your turn your job," Ferrie said.

He was joined Wednesday in signings by a pair of reigning state champions in Little Rock Parkview's Chris Franklin with Tennessee-Martin and Pulaski Academy's Romelo Bell with Appalachian State.

Bentonville West's Carson Morgan (Kansas) and Fayetteville's Brooks Yurachek (Wake Forest) also signed letters of intent with Power 5 programs.

After having his scholarship offer pulled following Deion Sanders' takeover of Colorado, Star City linebacker CJ Turner signed with Tulsa.

Bentonville West's Nick Bell signed with Navy, while Gosnell's Floyd Williams III (Missouri State) and Maumelle's Amarie Rogers (North Alabama) signed with Football Championship Subdivision schools.