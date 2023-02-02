Wrecks on wet, icy roads kill 2, hurt 1

Two people were killed and another injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads late Sunday and early Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Christopher Jones, 22, of Mabelvale, died around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving on Arch Street Pike near Springlake Road north of East End left the road and ran into a ditch before hitting a tree, according to a report from the Saline County sheriff's office.

An unidentified minor riding in the truck was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

A detective investigating the wreck reported that it was raining, and the road was wet at the time.

James Sawyer, 60, was killed around 4:37 a.m. Monday after the 2019 Kenworth truck he was driving on Guyll Ridge Road south of Garfield slid off the road, and he was crushed under the truck's cargo, according to a report from the Benton County sheriff's office.

The truck toppled onto its passenger side, and the cargo, a piece of heavy equipment weighing 30,000 pounds, pinned and crushed Sawyer in the cabin, the report states.

A Benton County deputy investigating the crash reported that there was freezing rain falling and icy spots on the road at the time.