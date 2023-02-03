Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts to hire staff for over 100 new positions ahead of April reopening

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts plans to create more than 100 new jobs and has scheduled several job fairs later this month to solicit applicants before the museum officially reopens in April, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The new jobs include both full-time and part-time positions over a wide variety of fields, the release said.

The museum is seeking to hire staff for administrative, custodial and food-service roles, among others. Officials also plan to hire artists to teach classes.

In a statement included with the release, Executive Director Victoria Ramirez called the museum "a cultural hub for Little Rock with a mission to build community through the visual and performing arts."

"We are working together to improve the quality of life in our region and are excited to expand our team and impact," she added.

Previously known as the Arkansas Arts Center, the museum closed to the public in 2019 for an extensive, multimillion dollar overhaul of its facilities and grounds situated in Little Rock's MacArthur Park.

The grand opening of the renovated museum is scheduled for April 22.

Job fairs at the museum will take place Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the news release.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume with references included and park in an employee parking lot at East 10th Street and Commerce Street.

Museum spokeswoman Malina Tabor said in an email Thursday that the museum currently employs 51 full-time and 12 part-time personnel.

"All the positions we plan to hire are permanent, though we do have part-time positions and they may work more hours in the grand opening time frame," Tabor wrote.