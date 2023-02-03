Southeast school topic of meeting

The Southeast Junior/Senior High School Historical Society "Saving Our History" meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

All Southeast alumni are invited to attend. The agenda includes committee and overall project status reports, according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner.

To attend by Zoom, use Meeting ID: 860 5799 4647; Password 136517 or by dial into Zoom at 305.224.1968. Details: (870) 413-6345.