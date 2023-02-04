High school basketball roundups

BOYS

CABOT 67, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 38 Jarrett Coleman's 15 points and five rebounds steadied Cabot (16-6, 4-3 6A-Central). Gavin Muse had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, and Nate Vance tacked on 9 points for the Panthers. Brandon Bennett chimed in with 8 points and 5 assists for Cabot.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 78, PERRYVILLE 34 Lane Baxter hit five three-pointers and finished with 15 points as Central Arkansas Christian (18-6, 12-0 3A-5) extended its winning streak to 16 games.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 83, PANGBURN 39 Kellen Robinson's 38 points powered Episcopal Collegiate (18-5, 9-1 3A-6) to another beating in league play. Elijah Mason scored 15 points, and Keeton Dassinger had 9 for the Wildcats, winners of eight consecutive games.

SPRINGDALE 83, ROGERS HERITAGE 44 Isaiah Sealy finished with 21 points as Springdale (18-5, 7-2 6A-West) rolled. Carson Tangness hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points, and Courtland Muldrew had 13 of his 15 points over the first two quarters for the Bulldogs, who led 51-25 at halftime.

TIMBO 56, NORFORK 55 Braden Avery collected 22 points and 12 rebounds in a one-point win for Timbo (5-14, 3-7 1A-2). Gage Massey chipped in with 19 points in the win. Isaiah Morris scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for Norfork (4-16, 3-8).

WONDERVIEW 76, NEMO VISTA 61 Sam Reynolds had 26 points, and Matthew Bingham tossed in 19 points in a tough victory for Wonderview (21-5, 9-0 1A-4). Ethan Kelley added 15 points for the Daredevils. Patrick Perry scored 23 points and Kelby Bess had 13 for Nemo Vista (14-11, 5-4).

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 63, TWO RIVERS 29 Lexi Franklin scored 26 points in a dominant display from Booneville (14-4, 10-0 3A-4). Karmen Kent had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Leigh Swint followed with 9 points for the Lady Bearcats. Jaycie Bull, Emilee Akin and Carolyn Smith all scored seven points apiece for Two Rivers (9-12, 3-8).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 61, PERRYVILLE 53 Riley Bryant dropped a game-high 34 points to carry Central Arkansas Christian (7-14, 4-8 3A-5), which has won three of its last five games. Jaydyn Smith had 9 points, and Livian Burton added 8 for the Lady Mustangs.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 59, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 20 Every player scored for Conway Christian (21-5, 14-0 2A-5), which clinched the regular-season title behind Conley Gibson's 12 points, Mallory Mallone added eight points for the Lady Eagles.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 69, PANGBURN 28 Elois Moore had 17 points, and both Cydney Sanders and Laney Marsh contributed 13 in a runaway victory for Episcopal Collegiate (19-3, 9-1 3A-6). Ashauni Corley added 12 points for the Lady Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 55, GENTRY 33 Jenna Lawrence scored all 18 of her points in the second half to help Farmington (25-1, 11-0 4A-1) break free. Reese Shirey and Zoey Bershers each had 11 points, and J'Myra London ended with 10 for the Lady Cardinals, who led 23-18 at halftime before outscoring Gentry (19-7, 9-2) 21-9 in the third quarter.

LONOKE 55, JOE T. ROBINSON 49 Tyesha James had 19 points as Lonoke (11-11, 4-5 4A-5) drubbed the Lady Senators. D'mya Eason scored 14 points and Shakari James totaled 13 for the Lady Rabbits.

NEMO VISTA 45, WONDERVIEW 37 Addy Peebles came up with 19 points to lead Nemo Vista (17-7, 8-1 1A-4) to a key victory. Kailynn Garis tallied 17 points for the Lady Redhawks, who took over first place in the conference. Layla Terry had 11 points, and Anna Ford supplied 9 for Wonderview (17-8, 7-2).

NORFORK 56, TIMBO 19 Kiley Alman delivered 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals in a complete effort for Norfork (23-5, 11-0 1A-2). Kasey Moody supplied 11 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady Panthers. Katie McCoy's 13 points were a team high for Timbo (0-17, 0-9).

PARIS 41, HACKETT 35 Brailey Forst scored a team-high 14 points as Paris (14-10, 8-3 3A-4) held on. Annabelle Perry had 9 points, and Jayden Wells ended with 8 for the Lady Eagles.

SPRINGDALE 53, ROGERS HERITAGE 52 Freshman Kaiya McCoy hit two free throws with four seconds left to lift Springdale (12-10, 3-6 6A-West) to an upset. McCoy scored 20 points, and Charlee Hudson, also a freshman, had 19 for the Lady Bulldogs, who put a stop to a five-game skid. Carlee Casteel scored 20 points for Heritage (17-5, 6-3).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 66, ROGERS 65 Pacious McDaniel put up 27 points and snagged eight rebounds to lead Har-Ber (14-7, 8-2 6A-West) to a seventh consecutive victory. Galatia Andrew hit five three-pointers and finished with 19 points while handing out seven assists for the Lady Wildcats. Delaney Roller added 9 points for Har-Ber.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette