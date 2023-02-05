Business people

• Dr. Joel "Cam" Mosley recently joined Washington Regional's Emergency Department. He will also serve as the program director for the UAMS/Washington Regional emergency medicine residency program, which is being developed. Mosley worked in Washington Regional's Emergency Department from 2011 to 2014. He earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, and completed a residency in emergency medicine at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Baton Rouge.

• Michael Johnson has been promoted to senior consultant-behavioral threat management at SafeHaven Security Group in Rogers. Johnson will be responsible for leading a team of experts who keep people safe through assessing potential workplace violence situations, active shooter prevention, advising clients on how to conduct safe high-risk terminations, facility risk assessments and other safety and security matters. Since first joining SafeHaven Security Group in 2021, Johnson has been director of security operations.

• James Bell, vice president for economic development at the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives Board of Directors. Bell represents the 3rd Congressional District on the board.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.