Local notes: Cinema Society, lecture series, Writers’ Colony

Cinema Society

ACS has opened applications for the Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls (FL4TG) now through March 10 for junior and senior high schoolers.

Taking place this summer in Little Rock, FL4TG gives young women a chance to experience screenwriting, directing, cinematography, editing, production design, lighting, sound recording and to ask questions about careers in the male-dominated world of cinema. ACS is taking one small step to help correct this inequity of women in the film workforce by giving young women the opportunity to take on leadership roles while learning the craft of this visual art.

The Lab is taught by working film professionals from all over the country and it begins with the students developing a short story rooted in women's empowerment and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) followed by filming and editing a 5 minute short.

The Lab is free to participants, thanks to sponsors. The 2023 Lab will take place in July at the newly renovated Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Information at arkansascinemasociety.org/educational/filmmaking-lab-for-teen-girls; (501) 503-0856; info@arkansascinemasociety.org.

Lecture Series

The School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences will present the spring 2023 Visiting Lecture Series. The series features world-class artists, scholars and designers that will share their work, practice and expertise.

All of the lectures will be held in-person on the University of Arkansas campus at Hillside Auditorium. The lectures are free to attend and are open to the public.

Lecturers are: Alex Paik, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2; Carmen Winant, 5:30 p.m. March 9; Dr. J.T. Eisenhauer Richardson, 5:30 p.m. March 30; Rick Griffith, 5:30 p.m. April 6; and Dr. Rachel Grace Newman, 5:30 p.m. April 13.

Information: art.uark.edu or email soart@uark.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the 2023 My Time Fellowship funded by the Sustainable Arts Foundation. Writers who are also parents of dependent children under the age of 18 are invited to apply. Work may be any literary genre: poetry, fiction, plays, memoir, screenplays or nonfiction. Two fellowship winners will receive a one-week residency to allow the recipient to focus completely on their work, at least one to be awarded to a person of color. A $500 stipend will be provided to cover childcare and/or travel costs.

Information: writerscolony.org/fellowships.

Red Cross

Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals are needed daily to meet demand.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Bentonville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11, Indian Cultural Association of Northwest Arkansas, 2500 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.; and 12:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 13, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 McCollum Road.

Rogers: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8, Kellogg, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 100; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8, Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest Arkansas, 1051 West Pleasant Grove Road.

Siloam Springs: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 14, John Brown University-Siloam Springs, 1237 W. Valley Drive, Walton Lifetime Health Complex, Court 2.

Farmington: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Bob Folsom Elementary, 230 South Grace Lane.

Springdale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9, Knights of Columbus Hall, 267 North Barrington Road.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.