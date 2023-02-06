Sections
Arkansas State Police investigating body found in vehicle in White River

by Ashley Savage | Today at 5:00 a.m.

A body was found inside a vehicle in the White River early Sunday morning according to a news release from the Izard County sheriff's office.

County officials said they received a message just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday from the Stone County sheriff's office about a possible vehicle in the river.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission joined local fire departments and county officials in removing the vehicle from the river and onto the bank in Izard County.

The identity of the victim and additional details have not been shared at this time.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident alongside the Izard County Coroner's Office and other agencies.

Print Headline: Vehicle in White River contains a body

