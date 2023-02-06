Pine Bluff, Moroccan Rotary Clubs mingle

It was slated as the first international meet-and-greet between the Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff and the Rotary Clubs of Dakhla and Casablanca, and hopefully the first of many online and in-person meetings.

The Dakhla and Casablanca clubs are located in Morocco, and while the Zoom meeting was scheduled for Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Pine Bluff time, it was 7:30 p.m. there.

Miloud Bahadi, a member of the Pine Bluff club, served as moderator. That was fitting since he is from Morocco.

About 18 Rotary Club members from both countries signed on and each offered a look into their own club, such as membership numbers along with service projects.

For example, Youssef Harouchi, Casablanca Rotary president, talked about their work that included fighting "high school dropout" and "the integration of young people."

Dahi Al El Khattat, Dakhla Rotary president, spoke about the need for a road to a high school so students could access it. The club helped with its construction.

The need for water and water quality were also of concern to both Pine Bluff and Moroccan members.

Casablanca member Abdelilah Mourid talked about the drought his country was experiencing and thought perhaps Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Extension Service urban stormwater specialist, could offer some ideas or help locate research their club might use to benefit those in need.

Leslie Dorn, the current West Pine Bluff Rotary president, said, "This is just the nicest thing. To be able to talk with people with a service heart from around the world."

The Pine Bluff club is about 52 years old with about 45 members, and meets every Thursday. Their mantra, as well as that of the international Rotary Club members, is service whether using their hands or through financial support.

Jason Duran, past West Pine Bluff Rotary Club president and current Assistant Rotary Governor and District 6170 Public Image chair, also worked on making this meeting happen.

"The first meeting was about introductions and possibly establishing future partnerships," he said, adding that arranging a face-to-face meet at some point in the future could happen.

From inspiration to conversation

The meeting was the brainchild of Tinjdad-born Bahadi, who became a dual citizen in 2013, holding both Moroccan and American citizenship. He moved to Pine Bluff from Oklahoma a decade ago, setting up a shop in The Pines Mall.

The mall closed five years later, but he continues to operate his business concerns in the city. His interests go beyond a job to creating opportunities and help for those in need.

As well, Bahadi travels to and from Morocco at least once a year.

He joined the local Rotary Club in 2021, and now through his connections in his home country, he's facilitating a partnership between Pine Bluff and Dakhla and Casablanca that he and others hope will form a relationship that will mutually benefit all three cities.

Like many others who attended the Zoom meeting, Dorn and Robert Thompson, past Rotary District governor, both hoped this was just first contact.

Duran said the first meeting "isn't just about building a bridge but walking across it."