NWA outdoors: Walk to the birds, cycle to the ‘moon’ and fish in upcoming events

Team Trail sets dates

Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament circuit will hold four regular season tournaments and a two-day championship this season. The team format is two anglers per boat.

There is a $50 membership fee per angler and a $125 entry fee per boat for regular season tournaments. Entry fee is $250 for the championship. Each tournament begins at safe light out of Prairie Creek park.

Regular season tournaments will be on Feb. 18, March 4, April 1 and April 22. The championship will be June 10-11.

Elite Series announces season

Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament circuit will hold seven regular season tournaments and a two-day championship this season. Anglers fish solo in these tournaments.

There is a $40 membership fee per angler and $65 entry fee per boat for regular season tournaments. Entry fee is $100 for the championship. Each tournament begins at safe light out of Prairie Creek park.

Regular season tournaments will be on March 11, April 8, May 13, June 17, July 15, Aug. 12 and Sept. 16. The championship will be on Oct. 21-22.

Explore Siloam Springs on walk

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Saturday in Siloam Springs. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Convenience Store, 1295 N. Mount Olive St. in Siloam Springs.

The walk will start and end at Bob Henry Park where participants may choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. The routes follow the Dogwood Springs greenway trail that meanders along Sager Creek, past John Brown University and continues through the historic downtown district.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Outdoor educators gather

The Wilderness Education Association is hosting the 34th International Conference on Outdoor Leadership from Wednesday through Saturday in Bentonville.

The event is open to outdoor enthusiasts and outdoors professionals nationwide, in addition to association members and people interested in certification by the association.

The event will feature 28 workshops and several speakers, a bike ride and trail run.

Visit https://weainfo.org/ICOL-2023 to learn more about the conference.

Count birds, watch woodcocks

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society and Devil's Den State Park will host a Great Backyard Bird Count field trip in the park at 9 a.m. Feb. 18. Meet in the parking area on the south side of the Lee Creek bridge. The count is open to anyone interested in birds.

Much of the count is on paved surfaces so quite a bit will work for those with mobility impairments. There is no need to preregister. Audubon membership is not required to participate.

The Audubon group will also host an evening field trip at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 to view woodcocks at Lake Wedington Wildlife Management Area west of Fayetteville.

To reach the meeting place from Fayetteville, drive west on Arkansas 16 to Lake Wedington. Continue past the main entrance to Lake Wedington Recreation Area and travel west on Arkansas 16 for 1.9 miles.

The trip will be led by woodcock expert Dr. David Krementz, retired University of Arkansas professor. Bring a flashlight and avoid bright clothing. Woodcock displays should begin about 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome on both field trips. Audubon membership isn't required. For more information contact Taylor Long, mtaylorlong@hey.com or (479) 530-9084.

Trout Unlimited hosts banquet

The Arkansas chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its 37th annual conservation and fundraising banquet at 5:30 p.m March 3 at the Fayetteville Town Center.

The event will include dinner at 6:30 p.m., live and silent auctions plus drawings for an array of fishing and outdoor gear. Money raised enables the chapter to hold youth programs, Beaver tailwater cleanups, habitat improvements and fishing line recycling. Tickets are $55 for a single ticket, $95 for a couple and $20 for youths 16 and under. A table for four is $350. A table for eight is $600.

Visit https://events.eventgroove.com/event/37th-annual-conservation-fundraising-banquet-72203 to register.

Elmdale habitat enhanced

New fish habitat has been placed in Lake Elmdale that is accessible to anglers fishing from shore. Trees that were damaging the parking lot were cut and submerged in the lake.

The cedar and oak trees are some 50 yards east of the parking area. They should provide good crappie fishing this spring, said Jon Stein, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission area fisheries supervisor.

Race tests cycling mettle

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for 6 or 12 hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12-hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the 6-hour race begins at noon.

Spectators can watch the race from the start and finish area. Vendors will be on site during the races. Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.

Scholarship aids women in fisheries

Applications are being accepted until April 15 for the 2023 Noreen Clough Memorial Scholarship for Females in Fisheries. The two scholarships will honor female graduate students who have demonstrated a commitment to pursuing a career in fishery management and conservation.

This is the seventh year that the American Fisheries Society Black Bass Conservation Committee and Bassmaster have awarded the scholarships.

Information on the scholarship requirements and judging criteria can be found at Bassmaster.com/conservation-news or by contacting Bassmaster National Conservation Director Gene Gilliland at ggilliland@bassmaster.com for details.

Enjoy a cool campsite

Winter camping is offered at Beaver Lake through March. Campsites are available at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks. Camping on the White River below Beaver Dam is available at Dam Site River park.

Visit www.recreation.gov to reserve a site or call (877) 444-6777. For questions call the Beaver Lake project office of the Army Corps of Engineers at (479) 636-1210.