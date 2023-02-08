Coaches must ‘shut up and adjust’

This was almost a year ago, a time when the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals were just gaining traction in college athletics.

"Coaches have got to stop complaining," Notre Dame men's basketball Coach Mike Brey said.

"This is the world we're in and, last time I checked, we make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust."

I thought about Brey and his wise words Sunday when I heard Syracuse's Jim Boeheim had whined about how some of his ACC competitors had put college basketball in "an awful place."

"Pittsburgh bought a team," Boeheim told ESPN. "OK, fine. My [big donor] talks about it, but he doesn't give anyone any money. Nothing. Not one guy. Our guys make like $20,000. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team ...

"It's like, 'Really, this is where we are?' That's really where we are, and it's only going to get worse."

Has Boeheim become a pathetic, pitiable figure or what?

I don't care if Boeheim does backtrack from his comments.

Boeheim still is pathetic and pitiable.

Certainly, Boeheim is a hypocrite of the highest order. His Syracuse program has been reprimanded not once, but twice by the NCAA. In March 2015, Syracuse lost 12 scholarships and was forced to vacate 101 wins as the result of a multi-year investigation into its rules violations. Boeheim was suspended for nine games in the 2015-16 season.

And Boeheim has the nerve to blame others for leaving college basketball in "an awful place?"

Boeheim is a bitter old man. College athletics have changed dramatically and, at 78, he can't keep up. He hates that Syracuse isn't the power it once was. Syracuse is expected to miss the NCAA Tournament this spring for the second consecutive season.

You don't think Boeheim takes any blame for that, do you?

No, of course not.

It's so much easier to blame other schools for taking advantage of the system better than Syracuse.

I have no idea how much money Pitt's players are making. I really don't care. I'm having too much fun watching them make basketball relevant again in this city for the first time in a long time.

Actually, I'm hoping the Pitt players are making a lot.

I've come full circle on this issue. I used to think a free college education was enough for players. I realize now how naive that was. I see the billions generated by the athletes' hard work and sacrifices. It's long past time for them to benefit from it. Conferences, schools and, yes, coaches have been doing it for years.

Why not the players?

I hope they get all that they can get.

I loved seeing Jordan Addison leave Pitt after the 2021 season for a lucrative deal at USC. Good for him. I will be just as happy if Phil Jurkovec cashed in at Pitt after leaving Boston College. Good for him, too.

"This is the world we're in ..."

Of course, most coaches don't like the changes because they often lessen their chance of winning. They hate when their star player or players go elsewhere after they recruited and developed them. I get that. But it's OK for a coach to bail on his contract, leave his players behind and take a better job?

Talk about hypocrisy.

Say this for Boeheim:

He isn't one of the coaches who always is looking for greener grass. He has been at Syracuse for 47 seasons. Keeping him has never been a problem for the school.

Getting rid of Boeheim is another story, though.

The man is arrogant if nothing else. Asked about his retirement plans, he told ESPN, "I know it's my choice. I can do whatever I want ... Ninety-five percent of Syracuse people want me to coach. Why wouldn't they?"

Good luck to Syracuse finding a way to get Boeheim out.

Boeheim should listen to Brey's advice and take it one step further. He shouldn't just shut up and adjust. He should shut up and go away.