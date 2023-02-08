Moscow pantry to open March 17

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will open its food pantry at noon March 17. The pantry won't open in February, according to a news release.

Project meeting set

The Sixth and Main Street Plaza Project will be discussed at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St.

The trade package and pre-bid meeting will include Taggart Architects and Nabholtz Construction Services, according to a news release from Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Construction & Trade Alliance.

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. Details are forthcoming.

"Save the date and join us for a day of networking, promoting, and fun at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter.

Genealogy, historical societies to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy and Historical Societies will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave. The speaker will be the Rev. Leon Jones, pastor of Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church. The public is invited to attend.