High school basketball roundups

TUESDAY'S BOYS

CABOT 66, CONWAY 50 Cabot (17-6, 5-3 6A-Central) continued its winning ways by running past the Wampus Cats behind 22 points and eight rebounds from Gavin Muse. Jermaine Christopher had 19 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds, and Jarrett Coleman contributed 17 points and 4 rebounds for the Panthers, who've won three straight games.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 81, LAMAR 46 Grayson Wilson had 24 points as Central Arkansas Christian (19-6, 13-0 3A-5) won its 17th consecutive game. Eli Fulgham provided 13 points for the Mustangs.

DARDANELLE 67, FOUNTAIN LAKE 41 Dardanelle (25-3, 15-0 4A-4) outscored the Cobras 24-12 in the third quarter to pull away to its 15th consecutive league win. Colby Lambert had 17 points for Fountain Lake (18-6, 4-0), which was within 27-21 at halftime. Evan East added 12 points in the loss.

DUMAS 89, McGEHEE 67 Mike Reddick dropped in 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals to keep Dumas (21-7, 13-0 3A-8) unblemished in the 3A-8 Conference. Brandon Johnson had 17 points, and Raylen Spratt amassed 14 points, 6 steals and 3 assists for the Bobcats.

MARIANNA 63, BARTON 46 Jordan Williams put in 20 points, and Jamarie Anthony had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Marianna (20-5, 14-0 2A-6), which won its 12th contest in a row.

RECTOR 71, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 45 Cooper Rabjohn led the way with 27 points and seven rebounds for Rector (20-4, 11-3 2A-3), which clinched a share of the conference crown. Kameron Jones added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Cougars.

WONDERVIEW 73, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 59 Sam Reynolds torched the Warhawks with 35 points as Wonderview (23-5) held serve at home. Tyler Gottsponer totaled 16 points for the Daredevils. Cameron Phillippi capped the night with 12 points, and Kyler Chapman and Cody Hoover each scored 11 for Mount Vernon-Enola (15-16).

TUESDAY'S GIRLS

BENTON 63, HOT SPRINGS 28 Presley Chism hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points as Benton (18-3, 11-0 5A-South) continued its unbeaten run through the 5A-South Conference. Zayyah Bufford had 18 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Alyssa Houston tallied 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks for the Lady Panthers, who led 45-7 at halftime.

BOONEVILLE 54, DANVILLE 19 Linley Garrett pushed through with 12 points to keep Booneville (17-4, 13-0 3A-4) in control. Carah Miller scored 11 points, and Lexi Franklin delivered 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY 76, CABOT 54 Chloe Clardy poured in 24 points, including 15 in the first half, as No. 1 Conway (21-5, 7-1 6A-Central) dominated the Lady Panthers. Savannah Scott added 18 points, Alexis Cox scored 13 points, and Emerie Bohanon followed with 12 for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 49-30 at the half. Jenna Cook scored a team-high 20 points for Cabot (19-4, 5-3). Samantha Taylor supplied 10 points.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 68, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 27 Josie Williams led all scorers with 21 points as Conway Christian (22-5, 15-0 2A-5) blitzed it way to a win. Mallory Malone had 12 points for the Lady Eagles.

FARMINGTON 70, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 34 Jenna Lawrence needed a little over two quarters to put up 30 points in a demolishing for Farmington (27-1, 13-0 4A-1). J'Myra London had 12 points for the Lady Cardinals, who jumped out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter and led 40-20 at halftime.

GREENWOOD 64, VAN BUREN 17 Madison Cartwright finished with 10 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds as Greenwood (21-2, 8-0 5A-West) rolled on. Anna Trusty, Carley Sexton, Izzy Smith and Kylah Pearcy all had nine points each for the Lady Bulldogs.

HELENA-WEST HELENA 70, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 16 Jakyra Jackson had 22 points to lead Helena-West Helena (21-2, 11-1 3A-6) to a rout.

MILLS 55, CROSSETT 42 Jeneva Gregory tallied 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists as Mills (8-17, 4-6 4A-8) responded to Monday's loss to Hamburg with a win. Jordan Gregory tacked on 16 points and 7 rebounds, and Brianna Hatfield had 12 points and 7 rebounds for the Lady Comets.

MOUNTAIN HOME 57, HARRISON 45 Kamyrn Mullin had 12 points and six rebounds, while Lauren Wehmeyer connected for 11 points and 14 rebounds in a 12-point win for Mountain Home (13-11, 4-4 5A-West). Brooklyn Mitchell carried Harrison (8-15, 2-7) with 17 points. Clare Barger chipped in with 15 points.

SALEM 52, HOXIE 24 Chelsea Hamilton notched 18 points to help Salem (21-3, 13-0 3A-2) lock up the league title. Marleigh Sellars and Olivia Dockins both chimed in with 10 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 81, MIDLAND 39 McKenzie Massey had 23 points for White County Central (11-18), which stopped a five-game losing skid. Gabby Hancock scored 17 points, and Taylor Moffett ended with 13 points for the Lady Bears.

WONDERVIEW 67, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 65 Layla Terry scored 20 points to guide Wonderview (19-8) to an upset of the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Riley Gottsponer had 19 points, and both Abbigail Baker and Anna Ford ended with 10 points each for the Lady Daredevils. Dessie McCarty had 27 points, and Marlee Raby scored 20 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (29-4).

Tuesday's scores

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant 47, Little Rock Central 46

Cabot 66, Conway 50

North Little Rock 74, Little Rock Southwest 53

6A-WEST

Bentonville West 52, Bentonville 47

Springdale Har-Ber 56, Fort Smith Northside 38

Fayetteville 72, Rogers 41

Springdale 58, Fort Smith Southside 47

5A-CENTRAL

Vilonia 70, Beebe 48

Sylvan Hills 53, Little Rock Catholic 48

Little Rock Parkview 57, Maumelle 51

5A-EAST

Greene Co. Tech 77, Batesville 46

Marion 52, Nettleton 48

Searcy 49, West Memphis 44

Valley View 50, Paragould 44

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs 58, Benton 49

Lake Hamilton 75, Hot Springs Lakeside 54

Sheridan 69, El Dorado 50

Pine Bluff 78, White Hall 58

5A-WEST

Harrison 59, Mountain Home 51

Russellville 52, Greenbrier 48

Siloam Springs 54, Alma 36

Van Buren 57, Greenwood 53

4A-1

Prairie Grove 52, Gentry 29

Berryville 57, Gravette 49

Huntsville 63, Pea Ridge 60

Farmington 79, Shiloh Christian 28

4A-4

Subiaco Academy 56, Clarksville 38

Dardanelle 67, Fountain Lake 41

4A-5

Clinton 68, Pulaski Academy 48

4A-8

Mills 2, Crossett 0, forfeit

Warren 76, Star City 70

Stuttgart 64, Hamburg 34

3A-1

Bergman 62, Valley Springs 51

Elkins 49, Green Forest 43

West Fork 75, Flippin 65

3A-3

Manila 58, Corning 31

Rivercrest 63, Piggott 55

3A-4

Danville 50, Booneville 49

Cedarville 48, Hackett 45

Charleston 62, Paris 59

3A-5

Dover 58, Atkins 47

Central Ark. Christian 81, Lamar 48

Mayflower 55, Perryville 39

3A-6

Pangburn 51, Bald Knob 44

Episcopal Collegiate 69, Harding Academy 32

Rose Bud 78, Riverview 56

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 50, Glen Rose 16

Jessieville 66, Fouke 64

3A-8

Dollarway 60, DeWitt 55

Dumas 89, McGehee 67

2A-1

Eureka Springs 88, Haas Hall Rogers 51

Greenland 68, Life Way Christian 44

2A-2

South Side Bee Branch 78, Marshall 69

2A-3

Rector 71, Buffalo Island Central 45

2A-4

Magazine 53, Future School 50

Lavaca 60, Western Yell Co. 38

Johnson Co. Westside 47, Mansfield 43

2A-5

Cutter-Morning Star 70, Conway Christian 52

Jacksonville Lighthouse 52, Mountain Pine 48

Bigelow 61, Poyen 29

2A-6

Marianna 63, Barton 46

1A-1E

Lead Hill 77, Mount Judea 37

1A-1W

County Line 71, Mulberry 30

Founders Classical 65, Decatur 38

The New School 68, Ozark Catholic 35

Thaden 47, St. Paul 40

1A-3

Maynard 61, Armorel 38

1A-4

Sacred Heart 66, Scranton 58

1A-8

Hampton 64, Hermitage 40

Nonconference

Kingston 89, Harrison Homeschool 60

Legacy Academy 79, Blevins 41

Marmaduke 62, Marked Tree 60

Mountain View 81, Cedar Ridge 60

Shirley 74, Izard County 65

Sloan-Hendrix 75, Walnut Ridge 52

White Co. Central 65, Midland 53

West Side Greers Ferry 66, Nemo Vista 59

Wonderview 73, Mount Vernon-Enola 59

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Central 66, Bryant 50

Conway 76, Cabot 54

North Little Rock 74, Little Rock Southwest 30

6A-WEST

Bentonville 63, Bentonville West 50

Springdale Har-Ber 42,

Fort Smith Northside 34

Springdale 67, Fort Smith Southside 43

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills 52, Mount St. Mary 43

Little Rock Parkview 64, Maumelle 24

Little Rock Christian 70, eStem 11

5A-EAST

Greene Co. Tech 53, Batesville 40

Marion 57, Nettleton 37

West Memphis 57, Searcy 40

Valley View 44, Paragould 25

5A-SOUTH

Benton 63, Hot Springs 28

Hot Springs Lakeside 43, Lake Hamilton 29

El Dorado 66, Sheridan 60

White Hall 48, Pine Bluff 36

5A-WEST

Mountain Home 57, Harrison 45

Siloam Springs 48, Alma 40

Greenwood 64, Van Buren 17

4A-1

Gravette 37, Berryville 35

Farmington 70, Shiloh Christian 34

4A-4

Ozark 49, Pottsville 46

4A-5

Bauxite 75, Little Rock Hall 30

4A-7

Arkadelphia 58, Hope 30

Magnolia 57, Malvern 17

Nashville 70, De Queen 22

4A-8

Mills 55, Crossett 42

Watson Chapel 50, Monticello 16

Star City 55, Warren 11

Stuttgart 43, Hamburg 42

3A-1

Bergman 43, Valley Springs 33

Flippin 55, West Fork 24

3A-2

Salem 52, Hoxie 24

Tuckerman 66, Newport 45

3A-3

Manila 57, Gosnell 30

3A-4

Booneville 54, Danville 19

Cossatot River 48, Two Rivers 26

Hackett 39, Cedarville 32

Paris 48, Charleston 43

3A-5

Lamar 62, Central Arkansas Christian 51

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate 36, Harding Academy 34

3A-7

Glen Rose 50, Benton Harmony Grove 37

Centerpoint 46, Genoa Central 40

Fouke 63, Jessieville 61

3A-8

DeWitt 50, Dollarway 14

Drew Central 54, Lake Village 40

2A-1

Life Way Christian 44, Greenland 23

2A-4

Mansfield 58, Johnson Co. Westside 26

2A-5

Bigelow 53, Poyen 21

2A-8

Gurdon 67, Ouachita 62

1A-1E

Lead Hill 47, Oark 22

1A-1W

Mulberry 51, County Line 39

1A-3

Armorel 39, Maynard 38

Nonconference

Blevins 52, Legacy Academy 48

Horatio 51, Mineral Springs 13

Kingston 73, Harrison Homeschool 50

Kirby 60, Murfreesboro 33

Marked Tree 54, Marmaduke 44

Mountain View 60, Cedar Ridge 47

Nemo Vista 61, West Side Greers Ferry 41

Riverside 50, Hillcrest 39

Sloan-Hendrix 48, Corning 46

White Co. Central 81, Midland 39

Wonderview 67, Mount Vernon-Enola 65

Today's games

Subject to change

6A-WEST

Bentonville at Rogers Heritage

Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

Rogers at Bentonville West

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Christian at Beebe#

5A-EAST

West Memphis at Marion

5A-WEST

Greenwood at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenbrier

4A-3

Brookland at Southside Batesville#

4A-4

Clarksville at Fountain Lake

Morrilton at Ozark

4A-7

Ashdown at Nashville

Malvern at Hope

4A-8

Mills at Star City

3A-1

Elkins at Valley Springs

3A-3

Harrisburg at Gosnell*

Piggott at Osceola*

Rivercrest at Corning*

3A-4

Two Rivers at Hackett

3A-5

Perryville at Lamar

2A-7

Foreman at Caddo Hills

Murfreesboro at Dierks

2A-8

Fordyce at Ouachita

1A-1W

Mulberry at Decatur

St. Paul at Thaden

1A-2

Shirley at Timbo

Nonconference

Mammoth Spring at South Iron, Mo.#

*Boys only scheduled #Girls only scheduled