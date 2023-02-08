High school basketball roundups

TUESDAY'S BOYS
CABOT 66, CONWAY 50 Cabot (17-6, 5-3 6A-Central) continued its winning ways by running past the Wampus Cats behind 22 points and eight rebounds from Gavin Muse. Jermaine Christopher had 19 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds, and Jarrett Coleman contributed 17 points and 4 rebounds for the Panthers, who've won three straight games.
CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 81, LAMAR 46 Grayson Wilson had 24 points as Central Arkansas Christian (19-6, 13-0 3A-5) won its 17th consecutive game. Eli Fulgham provided 13 points for the Mustangs.
DARDANELLE 67, FOUNTAIN LAKE 41 Dardanelle (25-3, 15-0 4A-4) outscored the Cobras 24-12 in the third quarter to pull away to its 15th consecutive league win. Colby Lambert had 17 points for Fountain Lake (18-6, 4-0), which was within 27-21 at halftime. Evan East added 12 points in the loss.
DUMAS 89, McGEHEE 67 Mike Reddick dropped in 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals to keep Dumas (21-7, 13-0 3A-8) unblemished in the 3A-8 Conference. Brandon Johnson had 17 points, and Raylen Spratt amassed 14 points, 6 steals and 3 assists for the Bobcats.
MARIANNA 63, BARTON 46 Jordan Williams put in 20 points, and Jamarie Anthony had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Marianna (20-5, 14-0 2A-6), which won its 12th contest in a row.
RECTOR 71, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 45 Cooper Rabjohn led the way with 27 points and seven rebounds for Rector (20-4, 11-3 2A-3), which clinched a share of the conference crown. Kameron Jones added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Cougars.
WONDERVIEW 73, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 59 Sam Reynolds torched the Warhawks with 35 points as Wonderview (23-5) held serve at home. Tyler Gottsponer totaled 16 points for the Daredevils. Cameron Phillippi capped the night with 12 points, and Kyler Chapman and Cody Hoover each scored 11 for Mount Vernon-Enola (15-16).
TUESDAY'S GIRLS
BENTON 63, HOT SPRINGS 28 Presley Chism hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points as Benton (18-3, 11-0 5A-South) continued its unbeaten run through the 5A-South Conference. Zayyah Bufford had 18 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Alyssa Houston tallied 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks for the Lady Panthers, who led 45-7 at halftime.
BOONEVILLE 54, DANVILLE 19 Linley Garrett pushed through with 12 points to keep Booneville (17-4, 13-0 3A-4) in control. Carah Miller scored 11 points, and Lexi Franklin delivered 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.
CONWAY 76, CABOT 54 Chloe Clardy poured in 24 points, including 15 in the first half, as No. 1 Conway (21-5, 7-1 6A-Central) dominated the Lady Panthers. Savannah Scott added 18 points, Alexis Cox scored 13 points, and Emerie Bohanon followed with 12 for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 49-30 at the half. Jenna Cook scored a team-high 20 points for Cabot (19-4, 5-3). Samantha Taylor supplied 10 points.
CONWAY CHRISTIAN 68, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 27 Josie Williams led all scorers with 21 points as Conway Christian (22-5, 15-0 2A-5) blitzed it way to a win. Mallory Malone had 12 points for the Lady Eagles.
FARMINGTON 70, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 34 Jenna Lawrence needed a little over two quarters to put up 30 points in a demolishing for Farmington (27-1, 13-0 4A-1). J'Myra London had 12 points for the Lady Cardinals, who jumped out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter and led 40-20 at halftime.
GREENWOOD 64, VAN BUREN 17 Madison Cartwright finished with 10 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds as Greenwood (21-2, 8-0 5A-West) rolled on. Anna Trusty, Carley Sexton, Izzy Smith and Kylah Pearcy all had nine points each for the Lady Bulldogs.
HELENA-WEST HELENA 70, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 16 Jakyra Jackson had 22 points to lead Helena-West Helena (21-2, 11-1 3A-6) to a rout.
MILLS 55, CROSSETT 42 Jeneva Gregory tallied 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists as Mills (8-17, 4-6 4A-8) responded to Monday's loss to Hamburg with a win. Jordan Gregory tacked on 16 points and 7 rebounds, and Brianna Hatfield had 12 points and 7 rebounds for the Lady Comets.
MOUNTAIN HOME 57, HARRISON 45 Kamyrn Mullin had 12 points and six rebounds, while Lauren Wehmeyer connected for 11 points and 14 rebounds in a 12-point win for Mountain Home (13-11, 4-4 5A-West). Brooklyn Mitchell carried Harrison (8-15, 2-7) with 17 points. Clare Barger chipped in with 15 points.
SALEM 52, HOXIE 24 Chelsea Hamilton notched 18 points to help Salem (21-3, 13-0 3A-2) lock up the league title. Marleigh Sellars and Olivia Dockins both chimed in with 10 points for the Lady Greyhounds.
WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 81, MIDLAND 39 McKenzie Massey had 23 points for White County Central (11-18), which stopped a five-game losing skid. Gabby Hancock scored 17 points, and Taylor Moffett ended with 13 points for the Lady Bears.
WONDERVIEW 67, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 65 Layla Terry scored 20 points to guide Wonderview (19-8) to an upset of the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Riley Gottsponer had 19 points, and both Abbigail Baker and Anna Ford ended with 10 points each for the Lady Daredevils. Dessie McCarty had 27 points, and Marlee Raby scored 20 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (29-4).
Tuesday's scores
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant 47, Little Rock Central 46
Cabot 66, Conway 50
North Little Rock 74, Little Rock Southwest 53
6A-WEST
Bentonville West 52, Bentonville 47
Springdale Har-Ber 56, Fort Smith Northside 38
Fayetteville 72, Rogers 41
Springdale 58, Fort Smith Southside 47
5A-CENTRAL
Vilonia 70, Beebe 48
Sylvan Hills 53, Little Rock Catholic 48
Little Rock Parkview 57, Maumelle 51
5A-EAST
Greene Co. Tech 77, Batesville 46
Marion 52, Nettleton 48
Searcy 49, West Memphis 44
Valley View 50, Paragould 44
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs 58, Benton 49
Lake Hamilton 75, Hot Springs Lakeside 54
Sheridan 69, El Dorado 50
Pine Bluff 78, White Hall 58
5A-WEST
Harrison 59, Mountain Home 51
Russellville 52, Greenbrier 48
Siloam Springs 54, Alma 36
Van Buren 57, Greenwood 53
4A-1
Prairie Grove 52, Gentry 29
Berryville 57, Gravette 49
Huntsville 63, Pea Ridge 60
Farmington 79, Shiloh Christian 28
4A-4
Subiaco Academy 56, Clarksville 38
Dardanelle 67, Fountain Lake 41
4A-5
Clinton 68, Pulaski Academy 48
4A-8
Mills 2, Crossett 0, forfeit
Warren 76, Star City 70
Stuttgart 64, Hamburg 34
3A-1
Bergman 62, Valley Springs 51
Elkins 49, Green Forest 43
West Fork 75, Flippin 65
3A-3
Manila 58, Corning 31
Rivercrest 63, Piggott 55
3A-4
Danville 50, Booneville 49
Cedarville 48, Hackett 45
Charleston 62, Paris 59
3A-5
Dover 58, Atkins 47
Central Ark. Christian 81, Lamar 48
Mayflower 55, Perryville 39
3A-6
Pangburn 51, Bald Knob 44
Episcopal Collegiate 69, Harding Academy 32
Rose Bud 78, Riverview 56
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 50, Glen Rose 16
Jessieville 66, Fouke 64
3A-8
Dollarway 60, DeWitt 55
Dumas 89, McGehee 67
2A-1
Eureka Springs 88, Haas Hall Rogers 51
Greenland 68, Life Way Christian 44
2A-2
South Side Bee Branch 78, Marshall 69
2A-3
Rector 71, Buffalo Island Central 45
2A-4
Magazine 53, Future School 50
Lavaca 60, Western Yell Co. 38
Johnson Co. Westside 47, Mansfield 43
2A-5
Cutter-Morning Star 70, Conway Christian 52
Jacksonville Lighthouse 52, Mountain Pine 48
Bigelow 61, Poyen 29
2A-6
Marianna 63, Barton 46
1A-1E
Lead Hill 77, Mount Judea 37
1A-1W
County Line 71, Mulberry 30
Founders Classical 65, Decatur 38
The New School 68, Ozark Catholic 35
Thaden 47, St. Paul 40
1A-3
Maynard 61, Armorel 38
1A-4
Sacred Heart 66, Scranton 58
1A-8
Hampton 64, Hermitage 40
Nonconference
Kingston 89, Harrison Homeschool 60
Legacy Academy 79, Blevins 41
Marmaduke 62, Marked Tree 60
Mountain View 81, Cedar Ridge 60
Shirley 74, Izard County 65
Sloan-Hendrix 75, Walnut Ridge 52
White Co. Central 65, Midland 53
West Side Greers Ferry 66, Nemo Vista 59
Wonderview 73, Mount Vernon-Enola 59
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Central 66, Bryant 50
Conway 76, Cabot 54
North Little Rock 74, Little Rock Southwest 30
6A-WEST
Bentonville 63, Bentonville West 50
Springdale Har-Ber 42,
Fort Smith Northside 34
Springdale 67, Fort Smith Southside 43
5A-CENTRAL
Sylvan Hills 52, Mount St. Mary 43
Little Rock Parkview 64, Maumelle 24
Little Rock Christian 70, eStem 11
5A-EAST
Greene Co. Tech 53, Batesville 40
Marion 57, Nettleton 37
West Memphis 57, Searcy 40
Valley View 44, Paragould 25
5A-SOUTH
Benton 63, Hot Springs 28
Hot Springs Lakeside 43, Lake Hamilton 29
El Dorado 66, Sheridan 60
White Hall 48, Pine Bluff 36
5A-WEST
Mountain Home 57, Harrison 45
Siloam Springs 48, Alma 40
Greenwood 64, Van Buren 17
4A-1
Gravette 37, Berryville 35
Farmington 70, Shiloh Christian 34
4A-4
Ozark 49, Pottsville 46
4A-5
Bauxite 75, Little Rock Hall 30
4A-7
Arkadelphia 58, Hope 30
Magnolia 57, Malvern 17
Nashville 70, De Queen 22
4A-8
Mills 55, Crossett 42
Watson Chapel 50, Monticello 16
Star City 55, Warren 11
Stuttgart 43, Hamburg 42
3A-1
Bergman 43, Valley Springs 33
Flippin 55, West Fork 24
3A-2
Salem 52, Hoxie 24
Tuckerman 66, Newport 45
3A-3
Manila 57, Gosnell 30
3A-4
Booneville 54, Danville 19
Cossatot River 48, Two Rivers 26
Hackett 39, Cedarville 32
Paris 48, Charleston 43
3A-5
Lamar 62, Central Arkansas Christian 51
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 36, Harding Academy 34
3A-7
Glen Rose 50, Benton Harmony Grove 37
Centerpoint 46, Genoa Central 40
Fouke 63, Jessieville 61
3A-8
DeWitt 50, Dollarway 14
Drew Central 54, Lake Village 40
2A-1
Life Way Christian 44, Greenland 23
2A-4
Mansfield 58, Johnson Co. Westside 26
2A-5
Bigelow 53, Poyen 21
2A-8
Gurdon 67, Ouachita 62
1A-1E
Lead Hill 47, Oark 22
1A-1W
Mulberry 51, County Line 39
1A-3
Armorel 39, Maynard 38
Nonconference
Blevins 52, Legacy Academy 48
Horatio 51, Mineral Springs 13
Kingston 73, Harrison Homeschool 50
Kirby 60, Murfreesboro 33
Marked Tree 54, Marmaduke 44
Mountain View 60, Cedar Ridge 47
Nemo Vista 61, West Side Greers Ferry 41
Riverside 50, Hillcrest 39
Sloan-Hendrix 48, Corning 46
White Co. Central 81, Midland 39
Wonderview 67, Mount Vernon-Enola 65
Today's games
Subject to change
6A-WEST
Bentonville at Rogers Heritage
Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber
Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside
Rogers at Bentonville West
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Christian at Beebe#
5A-EAST
West Memphis at Marion
5A-WEST
Greenwood at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenbrier
4A-3
Brookland at Southside Batesville#
4A-4
Clarksville at Fountain Lake
Morrilton at Ozark
4A-7
Ashdown at Nashville
Malvern at Hope
4A-8
Mills at Star City
3A-1
Elkins at Valley Springs
3A-3
Harrisburg at Gosnell*
Piggott at Osceola*
Rivercrest at Corning*
3A-4
Two Rivers at Hackett
3A-5
Perryville at Lamar
2A-7
Foreman at Caddo Hills
Murfreesboro at Dierks
2A-8
Fordyce at Ouachita
1A-1W
Mulberry at Decatur
St. Paul at Thaden
1A-2
Shirley at Timbo
Nonconference
Mammoth Spring at South Iron, Mo.#
*Boys only scheduled #Girls only scheduled