Poinsett County deputy fired after arrested in connection with ‘domestic dispute’

A Poinsett County deputy was fired after he was arrested in relation to a ‘domestic dispute,’ an incident report from the Poinsett County sheriff’s office said.

Former deputy William Jason Thomas, 42, of Trumann was arrested Monday evening after authorities responded to his residence after receiving a call about a physical altercation there, the incident report said.

When authorities arrived, the victim reportedly told them that Thomas had gotten naked and put her in a “leg lock." She said he “started squeezing with his legs harder” after she asked him to stop, the report said.

The report also said Thomas “showed apparent signs of being intoxicated.”

Poinsett County District Court Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge Thomas, and he was charged with second degree assault on a family or household member, a court document sent to the Democrat-Gazette from the Poinsett County sheriff’s office said.

Thomas had worked for the Poinsett County sheriff’s office a few years ago and then returned to work there again a few months ago, Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said on Wednesday.

Lally said his employment was terminated on Tuesday.

Thomas was taken into custody and to the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday, according to the report.

The Craighead County online jail roster showed that Thomas was booked in around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, but he was released just before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27, the documents showed.