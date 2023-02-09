Arkansas Rep extends run of 'Laughter on the 23rd Floor' through Feb. 25

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has extended the run of its current production, “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” starring Judge Reinhold as the host/namesake of a ‘50s comedy show, through Feb. 25 at the theater, 601 Main St., Little Rock.

A review in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette notes that “You don't have to climb all the way to the 23rd floor to find laughter. There's plenty of it in the audience of Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre, where Neil Simon's comedy 'Laughter on the 23rd Floor' is onstage.”

Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

For ticket information, call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org/laughter.