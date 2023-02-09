Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Rep extends run of 'Laughter on the 23rd Floor' through Feb. 25

Judge Reinhold stars as host/namesake of a ‘50s TV show in Neil Simon comedy by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:00 p.m.
Judge Reinhold stars in "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Matthew Sewell Photography)

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has extended the run of its current production, “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” starring Judge Reinhold as the host/namesake of a ‘50s comedy show, through Feb. 25 at the theater, 601 Main St., Little Rock.

A review in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette notes that “You don't have to climb all the way to the 23rd floor to find laughter. There's plenty of it in the audience of Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre, where Neil Simon's comedy 'Laughter on the 23rd Floor' is onstage.”

Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. 

For ticket information, call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org/laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT