ASC plans ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’





Things are about to get hilariously disastrous on the opening night of Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor."

"The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" is opening the 2023 theater season at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The adaptation of this comedy is slated for performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18, and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's home facility, 701 S. Main St. The production is sponsored by Simmons Bank, according to a news release.

"Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, 'The Murder at Haversham Manor,' where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s 'whodunit' has everything in a show -- an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines)," according to the release.

"Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon guaranteed to leave audiences aching with laughter," according to the release.

The director is Jonathan R. Hoover, a longtime ASC theater volunteer. Hoover has appeared in more than 40 shows at ASC, including "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" and "You Have the Right to Remain Dead." In addition to acting, he has directed several shows, most recently "The Outsiders" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

"This play is a true comedy – a spoof of live theater itself," said Hoover. "Every stage play that there has ever been, nothing ever goes according to plan. This show is a play within a play, and everything that can go wrong within a theater production does."

The cast features a number of young actors.

"The chemistry between the cast is great. These actors are having a really good time with it. The number one thing that slows us down is that everyone is making each other laugh too much," he said.

The cast includes new and returning actors. The stage manager Annie is played by Cheryl Kurz. The director of the play within a play is Chris, played by Raymond Wallace. Austin McCann portrays Robert, who is unaware of his surroundings and doesn't seem to care when things go awry. Keiren Minter plays Dennis, the cast member that just wants to make friends and become more popular. Will Witt plays Jonathan, the show's driving force who has a lot of fun with it. Max, played by Dorian Hunter, is a theater newcomer who does what he's told, but has no connection with the other cast members. Aubree Wright plays Sandra, who is known for her vanity and huge ego, according to the release.

The stage crew for this show is also part of the cast. They are Arin Bell, Latailyn Craig, Carleigh Evans, Lily Jennings, Skyler McKinley, Shalese Treadwell, Alice Weeley and Will Young.

Witt is expecting everyone in the audience to find this play hilarious.

"The community is going to enjoy having a good laugh. A little bit of every kind of comedy. If they don't laugh at one thing, they'll laugh at another," Witt said.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets may be purchased online at asc701.org/theater/play-that-goes-wrong or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Details: ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins, lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Cheryl Kurz (left) and Aubree Wright rehearse a scene from “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The 1920s “whodunit” comedy is slated for Feb. 16-19 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)



Cheryl Kurz rehearses a scene from “The Play That Goes Wrong,” the 1920’s “whodunit” comedy opening Feb. 16 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)





