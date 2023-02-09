Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmons Middle School basketball game cut short after firearm threat reported on Fort Smith campus

by RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:20 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A Kimmons Middle School basketball game was cut short Monday after two individuals reported being threatened by a male with a firearm somewhere on the campus, according to Fort Smith police.

School district officers reported attendees were released shortly after 8 p.m. once the scene had been cleared.

They reported the male fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended.

The suspect has been reported to police, and the department said more information will be released when appropriate.

Print Headline: Middle school game cut short after firearm threat reported

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT