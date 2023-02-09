Kimmons Middle School basketball game cut short after firearm threat reported on Fort Smith campus

FORT SMITH -- A Kimmons Middle School basketball game was cut short Monday after two individuals reported being threatened by a male with a firearm somewhere on the campus, according to Fort Smith police.

School district officers reported attendees were released shortly after 8 p.m. once the scene had been cleared.

They reported the male fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended.

The suspect has been reported to police, and the department said more information will be released when appropriate.