Lions surge, fall short to JSU

JACKSON, Miss. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team went into the half trailing Jackson State University 38-28, fought back from the deficit to tie the game at 64-64 and force overtime, but fell to the Tigers 88-84 in double overtime Monday.

The Golden Lions had three players score in double figures, led by Shaun Doss Jr., who had 32 points and 2 blocks. Kylen Milton tacked on 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks off the bench and Chris Greene chipped in as well with 15 points off the bench.

UAPB made hay from 3-point land, pouring in 9 threes on 29 attempts. Greene hit 4 treys for the Golden Lions in the contest.

UAPB blocked 7 Jackson State shots. A.C. Curry led the way with 3 rejections.

UAPB narrowed its deficit to 45-36 before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Curry's layup, to shrink the deficit to 45-43 with 11:30 to go in the contest. The Golden Lions rally continued as they outscored Jackson State 21-19 the rest of the way to tie it at 64-64 and send the game to overtime.

The score was 77-77 after the first overtime.

UAPB got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 18 of its 36 total points.

UAPB will host Alabama State University at 3 p.m. Saturday in a white-out game. (Fans are asked to wear white to the game.) The game will be streamed on HBCUGo.tv.