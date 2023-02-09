Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lions surge, fall short to JSU

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:31 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team went into the half trailing Jackson State University 38-28, fought back from the deficit to tie the game at 64-64 and force overtime, but fell to the Tigers 88-84 in double overtime Monday.

The Golden Lions had three players score in double figures, led by Shaun Doss Jr., who had 32 points and 2 blocks. Kylen Milton tacked on 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks off the bench and Chris Greene chipped in as well with 15 points off the bench.

UAPB made hay from 3-point land, pouring in 9 threes on 29 attempts. Greene hit 4 treys for the Golden Lions in the contest.

UAPB blocked 7 Jackson State shots. A.C. Curry led the way with 3 rejections.

UAPB narrowed its deficit to 45-36 before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Curry's layup, to shrink the deficit to 45-43 with 11:30 to go in the contest. The Golden Lions rally continued as they outscored Jackson State 21-19 the rest of the way to tie it at 64-64 and send the game to overtime.

The score was 77-77 after the first overtime.

UAPB got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 18 of its 36 total points.

UAPB will host Alabama State University at 3 p.m. Saturday in a white-out game. (Fans are asked to wear white to the game.) The game will be streamed on HBCUGo.tv.

Print Headline: Lions surge, fall short to JSU

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT