State Capitol briefs: Local-income-tax ban clears panel

Local-income-tax ban clears panel

The Arkansas Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would bar local governments from levying income taxes.

The Senate committee sent House Bill 1026, sponsored by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, to the full Senate. Under the bill, a county, municipality or other local government “shall not levy a tax on income.” Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said state law currently allows local governments to impose an income tax, but no local governments in Arkansas impose an income tax.

He said Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has indicated it’s her intention to phase out the state’s income tax, and it could become tempting for local governments to back fill that by imposing a local income tax.

Payton distributed a list of 12 states in which local governments levy an income tax. They include Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri and New Jersey. Local income taxes are also allowed in the District of Columbia.

— Michael R. Wickline

Senate OKs tweak in jail payments

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the reimbursement paid by the state Division of Correction to counties for holding state inmates to begin accruing on the date that the inmates are sentenced.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 72 by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana. He said the Division of Correction estimates that the bill will cost the state nearly $4.7 million more a year.

Under current state law, the reimbursement to counties for holding state inmates begins on the date of the sentencing if the judgment and commitment order are received by the Department of Correction no later than 21 days from the sentencing date.

If the judgment and commitment order are received by the department 22 or more days after the sentencing date, the reimbursement would begin on the date that the department receives the judgment and commitment order under current state law.

The Division of Correction shall not reimburse the county until the division receives a complete and accurate sentencing order under SB72.

— Michael R. Wickline

Baby drop-off bill endorsed by panel

A Senate panel on Wednesday endorsed a bill that would allow certain volunteer fire departments to install drop-off boxes where parents could safely and anonymously relinquish babies.

The Committee on Judiciary approved House Bill 1098, sponsored by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, in a voice vote with audible dissent.

The bill would require firefighters at volunteer departments to monitor video feeds of the drop-off boxes at all times and prove they could respond to a baby being placed in the boxes within at least four minutes.

It would also allow parents to surrender newborns to medical providers immediately after delivery.

Under current law, mothers are not allowed to relinquish babies to hospital staff immediately after giving birth.

State statutes currently allow parents to surrender infants 30 days or younger in drop-off boxes, also known as “safe haven baby boxes,” at hospitals, law enforcement offices and fire departments that are staffed at all times.

When presenting the bill to the House, Mayberry said Arkansas has 11 safe haven boxes and has seen three newborns surrendered since the Legislature passed a law allowing the boxes.

The bill passed the House in a 98-0 vote on Jan. 24.

— Will Langhorne

Bill aims to reunite more parents, kids

A proposed law that would provide Arkansas courts with access to a program aimed at increasing the likelihood of family reunification in dependency neglect cases passed a Senate panel Wednesday.

House Bill 1144, enabling family treatment courts, received the endorsement of the Committee on Judiciary. Sponsored by Rep. Carol Dal-by, R-Texarkana, and presented to the committee by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, the bill received no audible dissent in a voice vote.

The program is geared toward helping families that face separation by the state because of substance use or mental health disorders.

The court program, which circuit court judges could voluntarily adopt, would run in conjunction with dependency neglect proceedings and provide families with access to treatment specialists.

If signed into law and approved by the state Supreme Court, Dalby’s bill would add family treatment courts to the official list of specialty courts available to judges. Approval of the bill also would expand judges’ access to federal grants needed to supplement state funding.

At least three Arkansas judges have launched family treatment court pilot programs.

— Will Langhorne

Session extension approved by House

The Arkansas House on Wednesday passed a resolution for the 94th General Assembly to extend the regular session and to recess on April 7.

Under House Concurrent Resolution 1007, by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, the House and Senate would recess on the first Friday of April.

The resolution also would allow Shepherd and Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to reconvene the General Assembly before noon May 1 to consider vetoes, complete work on proposed constitutional amendments and correct errors and oversights.

A joint proclamation from the top lawmakers also could reconvene the assembly for the purpose of “Considering the need for further extension of the Regular Session of the Ninety-Fourth General Assembly,” according to the resolution.

The 94th General Assembly convened Jan. 9. The Senate and House have already approved a resolution that would provide spring break recess from March 16 to March 29.

A regular session lasts for 60 days unless the Legislature votes to extend it.

Today is the 32nd day of the regular session.

— Will Langhorne

Student-pregnancy bill goes to Senate

A bill intended to provide excused absences and other support to pregnant students and new parents received the approval of the Arkansas House on Wednesday.

House Bill 1161, by Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, passed with a vote of 98-0. The bill moves to the Senate for further consideration.

The bill would require public schools and open-enrollment public charter schools to “excuse absences due to conditions related to pregnancy or parenting,” including for labor, delivery, recovery, prenatal and postnatal appointments.

Excused absences also will include a “legal appointment related to pregnancy or parenting,” which would include hearings on adoptions, visitation and custody.

The bill would require schools to provide “reasonable accommodations for a lactating student,” other than a restroom and “access to a place to safely store breast milk.” Schools would be required to provide pregnant and new parent students with a list of day care facilities near campus.

— Will Langhorne

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 32, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

10 a.m. State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC

10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130

10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149

10 a.m. Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171

10 a.m. Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development-Senate, Room 309

10 a.m. Public Transportation-House, Room B, MAC

SENATE

11 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate Chamber

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes, House Chamber