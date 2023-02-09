TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

UALR women vs. Morehead State

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 14-9, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Morehead State 9-14, 5-7

SERIES UALR leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.5;2.9

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.0;2.7

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.2;6.5

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.2;3.1

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;5.0;6.5

COACH Joe Foley (391-223 in 20th season at UALR, 847-304 in 36th season overall)

Morehead State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Veronica Charles, 5-4, Sr.;12.7;5.2

G Sandra Lin, 5-4, Jr.;6.4;2.6

G Hallie Rhodes, 5-11, Fr.;6.0;2.6

F Jayden Rhodes, 5-11, Fr.;3.4;2.2

C Tolisha Walker, 6-1, Jr.;2.8;3.5

COACH Cayla Petree (10-41 in second season at Morehead State, 33-72 in fourth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Morehead St.

52.1;Points for;59.7

53.3;Points against;65.7

-3.1;Rebound margin;-4.2

+3.3;Turnover margin;+1.0

37.1;FG pct.;38.0

16.2;3-pt. pct.;27.5

63.4;FT pct.;61.1

CHALK TALK UALR won 58-45 at Morehead State two weeks ago. … Sali Kourouma has started just three games since returning to the Trojans this semester despite leading the team in scoring by 7.0 points. … UALR and the Eagles are among the Ohio Valley’s three lowest-scoring teams. … Sandra Lin leads the Ohio Valley, averaging 5.5 assists per game.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas State women at Troy

WHEN 5:15 p.m. Central

WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.

RECORDS ASU 7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 15-8, 10-2

SERIES Troy leads 15-13

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.3;2.8

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.1;5.1

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.9;7.7

G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;7.1;4.9

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.7;7.0

COACH Destinee Rogers (15-26 in second season at ASU and overall)

Troy

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Makaiya Hallmon, 5-3, Jr.;14.4;2.4

G Nia Daniel, 5-10, Jr.;13.6;4.1

F Ja’Mia Hollings, 6-2, Jr.;12.5;8.2

F Tai’Sheka Porchia, 6-1, Jr.;12.3;6.8

G Sharonica Hartsfield, 5-5, So.;5.0;3.9

COACH Chanda Rigby (207-126 in 11th season at Troy and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Troy

65.8;Points for;83.0

70.8;Points against;76.3

-2.3;Rebound margin;+7.9

+1.1;Turnover margin;+4.1

37.1;FG pct.;38.9

29.4;3-pt. pct.;30.0

71.8;FT pct.;69.1

CHALK TALK Troy topped ASU 83-67 a little more than a month ago in the first meeting this season in Jonesboro. … Troy has the seventh-best scoring offense in the country at 83.0 points per game. … The Red Wolves are 13th in the Sun Belt in scoring margin at -5.0 points per game. … Trojans forward Tai’Sheka Porchia is a native of Camden and a Camden Fairview alum.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Central Arkansas women vs. Liberty

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 7-13, 2-7 ASUN; Liberty 15-7, 9-2

SERIES Liberty leads, 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;10.5;3.6

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;7.1;1.5

G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;4.8;2.8

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.8;6.4

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;8.8;7.6

COACH Sandra Rushing (174-121 in 10th season at UCA, 577-377 in 33rd season overall)

Liberty

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kennedi Williams, 5-7, Jr.;6.7;2.1

G Dee Brown, 5-9, Sr.;6.9;5.2

G Emma Hess, 5-11, So.;8.4;2.4

F Jordan Bailey, 6-1, Jr.;7.8;3.6

F Mya Berkman, 6-3, Sr;14.5;7.7

COACH Carey Green (538-215 in 24th season at Liberty and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Liberty

51.8;Points for;67.0

60.6;Points against;62.5

-1.9;Rebound margin;+7.5

-0.8;Turnover margin;-3.2

36.9;FG pct.;44.6

22.3;3-pt. pct.;34.2

66.1;FT pct.;68.7

CHALK TALK Today is UCA’s first game in 11 days as both of last week’s matchups with North Alabama were postponed for player health and safety reasons. … UCA fell to Liberty in their first meeting this season, 64-53 on Jan. 5. … Liberty has won seven of its eight games since beating UCA. … Liberty is currently tied for second place in the ASUN, one game behind Florida Gulf Coast. … UCA has held its past two opponents to an average of 49 points per game.

— Sam Lane

UALR men vs. Morehead State

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 7-18, 3-9 Ohio Valley Conference; Morehead State 16-9, 9-3

SERIES Morehead State leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.8;9.3

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.8;5.6

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.5;2.4

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;7.1;4.6

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;5.9;3.3

COACH Darrell Walker (58-83 in fifth season at UALR, 104-101 in seventh season overall)

Morehead State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Mark Freeman, 5-11, Sr.;16.0;2.7

F Alex Gross, 6-10, Sr.;11.8;7.0

G Drew Thelwell, 6-3, So.;10.1;4.6

G Jake Wolfe, 6-5, Sr.;9.2;3.4

G Kalil Thomas, 6-5, Jr.;7.8;4.5

COACH Preston Spradlin (85-86 in fourth season at Morehead State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Morehead St.

74.7;Points for;70.8

79.2;Points against;67.4

-0.9;Rebound margin;+4.5

+0.5;Turnover margin;-1.0

43.8;FG pct.;44.2

33.6;3-pt. pct.;34.5

72.8;FT pct.;73.5

CHALK TALK Morehead State edged UALR 76-72 two weeks ago. … Eagles guard Mark Freeman is one of four players in the Ohio Valley averaging at least 16.0 points per game. … The Trojans are allowing opponents to shoot 48.0% from the field, 3.1% better than the next-worst Ohio Valley defense. … UALR Coach Darrell Walker allows his players with two fouls to play more in the first half than any other team in the country, per KenPom.com.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas State men vs. Texas State

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas

RECORDS Arkansas State 10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 11-14, 4-8

SERIES Texas State leads 12-4

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.2;9.4

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;11.1;3.4

G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Sr.;9.7;2.3

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;8.6;2.8

F Julian Lual, 6-6, Fr.;5.1;3.1

COACH Mike Balado (79-95 in sixth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Texas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Mason Harrell, 5-9, Sr.;16.1;3.0

F Tyrel Morgan, 6-5, Sr.;8.7;6.3

F Nate Martin, 6-8, Jr.;7.6;4.9

G Brandon Davis, 6-1, Jr.;6.3;2.8

G Jordan Mason, 6-2, Fr.;4.9;2.2

COACH Terrence Johnson (50-19 in third season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Texas State

65.4;Points for;64.4

67.3;Points against;65.8

+1.2;Rebound margin;+1.7

-0.1;Turnover margin;+1.0

43.0;FG pct.;42.7

33.8;3-pt. pct.;29.8

66.9;FT pct.;70.3

CHALK TALK Texas State edged ASU 61-58 when these teams met a little less than a month ago in Jonesboro. … This matchup features the two lowest-scoring teams in the Sun Belt with the Red Wolves at 65.0 points per game and the Bobcats averaging 64.4. … Texas State’s Mason Harrell ranks sixth in the conference in scoring with an average of 16.1 points per game. … Over the past five-plus seasons, ASU is 4-49 when shooting worse than 40% from the field.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Central Arkansas men vs. Lipscomb

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 8-17, 3-9 ASUN; Lipscomb 15-10, 7-5

SERIES Lipscomb leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.6;5.4

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.0;5.2

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.5;2.3

G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;7.4;3.0

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.3;6.0

COACH Anthony Boone (32-70 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Lipscomb

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Will Pruitt, 6-3, So.;10.0;5.3

G Derrin Boyd, 6-3, So.;9.9;3.4

G Trae Benham, 6-3, So.;6.8;3.0

F Jacob Ognacevic, 6-7, So.;16.0;4.1

C Ahsan Asadullah, 6-10, Sr.;6.7;6.0

COACH Lennie Acuff (60-57 in fourth season at Lipscomb, 615-382 in 33rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Lipscomb

74.1;Points for;74.4

82.0;Points against;68.2

-2.6;Rebound margin;-3.6

-0.8;Turnover margin;-0.4

41.6;FG pct.;47.3

33.3;3-pt. pct.;34.3

74.2;FT pct.;73.2

CHALK TALK;These two split last season’s games with each winning at home. … Camren Hunter and Eddy Kayouloud had 18 points each in UCA’s home win. … Kayouloud averaged 28 points per game during UCA’s two-game Florida road trip last week. … UCA finished with a season-low 22 rebounds in their last game, a 99-80 loss at Stetson.

— Sam Lane