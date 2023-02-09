TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

UALR women vs. Morehead State
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 14-9, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Morehead State 9-14, 5-7
SERIES UALR leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.5;2.9
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.0;2.7
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.2;6.5
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.2;3.1
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;5.0;6.5
COACH Joe Foley (391-223 in 20th season at UALR, 847-304 in 36th season overall)
Morehead State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Veronica Charles, 5-4, Sr.;12.7;5.2
G Sandra Lin, 5-4, Jr.;6.4;2.6
G Hallie Rhodes, 5-11, Fr.;6.0;2.6
F Jayden Rhodes, 5-11, Fr.;3.4;2.2
C Tolisha Walker, 6-1, Jr.;2.8;3.5
COACH Cayla Petree (10-41 in second season at Morehead State, 33-72 in fourth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Morehead St.
52.1;Points for;59.7
53.3;Points against;65.7
-3.1;Rebound margin;-4.2
+3.3;Turnover margin;+1.0
37.1;FG pct.;38.0
16.2;3-pt. pct.;27.5
63.4;FT pct.;61.1
CHALK TALK UALR won 58-45 at Morehead State two weeks ago. … Sali Kourouma has started just three games since returning to the Trojans this semester despite leading the team in scoring by 7.0 points. … UALR and the Eagles are among the Ohio Valley’s three lowest-scoring teams. … Sandra Lin leads the Ohio Valley, averaging 5.5 assists per game.
— Mitchell Gladstone
Arkansas State women at Troy
WHEN 5:15 p.m. Central
WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.
RECORDS ASU 7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 15-8, 10-2
SERIES Troy leads 15-13
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.3;2.8
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.1;5.1
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.9;7.7
G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;7.1;4.9
C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.7;7.0
COACH Destinee Rogers (15-26 in second season at ASU and overall)
Troy
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Makaiya Hallmon, 5-3, Jr.;14.4;2.4
G Nia Daniel, 5-10, Jr.;13.6;4.1
F Ja’Mia Hollings, 6-2, Jr.;12.5;8.2
F Tai’Sheka Porchia, 6-1, Jr.;12.3;6.8
G Sharonica Hartsfield, 5-5, So.;5.0;3.9
COACH Chanda Rigby (207-126 in 11th season at Troy and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Troy
65.8;Points for;83.0
70.8;Points against;76.3
-2.3;Rebound margin;+7.9
+1.1;Turnover margin;+4.1
37.1;FG pct.;38.9
29.4;3-pt. pct.;30.0
71.8;FT pct.;69.1
CHALK TALK Troy topped ASU 83-67 a little more than a month ago in the first meeting this season in Jonesboro. … Troy has the seventh-best scoring offense in the country at 83.0 points per game. … The Red Wolves are 13th in the Sun Belt in scoring margin at -5.0 points per game. … Trojans forward Tai’Sheka Porchia is a native of Camden and a Camden Fairview alum.
— Mitchell Gladstone
Central Arkansas women vs. Liberty
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 7-13, 2-7 ASUN; Liberty 15-7, 9-2
SERIES Liberty leads, 2-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;10.5;3.6
G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;7.1;1.5
G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;4.8;2.8
F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.8;6.4
F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;8.8;7.6
COACH Sandra Rushing (174-121 in 10th season at UCA, 577-377 in 33rd season overall)
Liberty
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kennedi Williams, 5-7, Jr.;6.7;2.1
G Dee Brown, 5-9, Sr.;6.9;5.2
G Emma Hess, 5-11, So.;8.4;2.4
F Jordan Bailey, 6-1, Jr.;7.8;3.6
F Mya Berkman, 6-3, Sr;14.5;7.7
COACH Carey Green (538-215 in 24th season at Liberty and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Liberty
51.8;Points for;67.0
60.6;Points against;62.5
-1.9;Rebound margin;+7.5
-0.8;Turnover margin;-3.2
36.9;FG pct.;44.6
22.3;3-pt. pct.;34.2
66.1;FT pct.;68.7
CHALK TALK Today is UCA’s first game in 11 days as both of last week’s matchups with North Alabama were postponed for player health and safety reasons. … UCA fell to Liberty in their first meeting this season, 64-53 on Jan. 5. … Liberty has won seven of its eight games since beating UCA. … Liberty is currently tied for second place in the ASUN, one game behind Florida Gulf Coast. … UCA has held its past two opponents to an average of 49 points per game.
— Sam Lane
UALR men vs. Morehead State
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 7-18, 3-9 Ohio Valley Conference; Morehead State 16-9, 9-3
SERIES Morehead State leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.8;9.3
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.8;5.6
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.5;2.4
G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;7.1;4.6
F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;5.9;3.3
COACH Darrell Walker (58-83 in fifth season at UALR, 104-101 in seventh season overall)
Morehead State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Mark Freeman, 5-11, Sr.;16.0;2.7
F Alex Gross, 6-10, Sr.;11.8;7.0
G Drew Thelwell, 6-3, So.;10.1;4.6
G Jake Wolfe, 6-5, Sr.;9.2;3.4
G Kalil Thomas, 6-5, Jr.;7.8;4.5
COACH Preston Spradlin (85-86 in fourth season at Morehead State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Morehead St.
74.7;Points for;70.8
79.2;Points against;67.4
-0.9;Rebound margin;+4.5
+0.5;Turnover margin;-1.0
43.8;FG pct.;44.2
33.6;3-pt. pct.;34.5
72.8;FT pct.;73.5
CHALK TALK Morehead State edged UALR 76-72 two weeks ago. … Eagles guard Mark Freeman is one of four players in the Ohio Valley averaging at least 16.0 points per game. … The Trojans are allowing opponents to shoot 48.0% from the field, 3.1% better than the next-worst Ohio Valley defense. … UALR Coach Darrell Walker allows his players with two fouls to play more in the first half than any other team in the country, per KenPom.com.
— Mitchell Gladstone
Arkansas State men vs. Texas State
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas
RECORDS Arkansas State 10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 11-14, 4-8
SERIES Texas State leads 12-4
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.2;9.4
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;11.1;3.4
G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Sr.;9.7;2.3
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;8.6;2.8
F Julian Lual, 6-6, Fr.;5.1;3.1
COACH Mike Balado (79-95 in sixth season at Arkansas State and overall)
Texas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Mason Harrell, 5-9, Sr.;16.1;3.0
F Tyrel Morgan, 6-5, Sr.;8.7;6.3
F Nate Martin, 6-8, Jr.;7.6;4.9
G Brandon Davis, 6-1, Jr.;6.3;2.8
G Jordan Mason, 6-2, Fr.;4.9;2.2
COACH Terrence Johnson (50-19 in third season at Texas State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Texas State
65.4;Points for;64.4
67.3;Points against;65.8
+1.2;Rebound margin;+1.7
-0.1;Turnover margin;+1.0
43.0;FG pct.;42.7
33.8;3-pt. pct.;29.8
66.9;FT pct.;70.3
CHALK TALK Texas State edged ASU 61-58 when these teams met a little less than a month ago in Jonesboro. … This matchup features the two lowest-scoring teams in the Sun Belt with the Red Wolves at 65.0 points per game and the Bobcats averaging 64.4. … Texas State’s Mason Harrell ranks sixth in the conference in scoring with an average of 16.1 points per game. … Over the past five-plus seasons, ASU is 4-49 when shooting worse than 40% from the field.
— Mitchell Gladstone
Central Arkansas men vs. Lipscomb
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 8-17, 3-9 ASUN; Lipscomb 15-10, 7-5
SERIES Lipscomb leads 2-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.6;5.4
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.0;5.2
G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.5;2.3
G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;7.4;3.0
F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.3;6.0
COACH Anthony Boone (32-70 in fourth season at UCA and overall)
Lipscomb
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Will Pruitt, 6-3, So.;10.0;5.3
G Derrin Boyd, 6-3, So.;9.9;3.4
G Trae Benham, 6-3, So.;6.8;3.0
F Jacob Ognacevic, 6-7, So.;16.0;4.1
C Ahsan Asadullah, 6-10, Sr.;6.7;6.0
COACH Lennie Acuff (60-57 in fourth season at Lipscomb, 615-382 in 33rd season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Lipscomb
74.1;Points for;74.4
82.0;Points against;68.2
-2.6;Rebound margin;-3.6
-0.8;Turnover margin;-0.4
41.6;FG pct.;47.3
33.3;3-pt. pct.;34.3
74.2;FT pct.;73.2
CHALK TALK;These two split last season’s games with each winning at home. … Camren Hunter and Eddy Kayouloud had 18 points each in UCA’s home win. … Kayouloud averaged 28 points per game during UCA’s two-game Florida road trip last week. … UCA finished with a season-low 22 rebounds in their last game, a 99-80 loss at Stetson.
— Sam Lane