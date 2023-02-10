Fayetteville School Board selects Rossetti, Swofford as finalists for superintendent position

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two men from Missouri are the finalists for the School District's superintendent post.

The School Board selected Anthony Rossetti and Brad Swofford as the finalists late Thursday following interviews with six candidates this week, board President Nika Waitsman said Friday.

Rossetti currently serves as the superintendent of schools for the Webb City R-7 School District in Webb City, Mo. Swofford is superintendent of the Branson R-IV School District in Branson, Mo.

"The Board is thrilled with these two outstanding candidates for the position of superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools," Waitsman said in a news release. "Both of them have served for many years in their current districts and have sought this position because of a deep appreciation and respect for the uniqueness of Fayetteville and Fayetteville Public Schools. We have no doubt that our community will be richly impacted by the inspiring and proven leadership of either one of these individuals."

Rossetti and Swofford will visit Fayetteville between Thursday and Feb. 22 for a final round of interviews, according to a news release from Alan Wilbourn, the district's public information officer.

The board interviewed six candidates via Zoom over three days this week, with the talks ending Thursday night. The group then went into executive session and chose the finalists.

The new superintendent will begin July 1, according to Wilbourn's release. John L Colbert, the district's current superintendent, is retiring this summer.

The board narrowed its candidate list from 31 to six during a special meeting Jan. 28.

The board also interviewed:

• Marie Feagins, chief of leadership development and high schools, special assistant to the superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Detroit

• Keith McGee, superintendent of schools, Helena-West Helena School District, Helena-West Helena

• Jonathan Mulford, deputy superintendent -- operations, Springfield Public Schools, Springfield, Mo.

• Jeannine Porter, chief of marketing, communications and strategic initiatives, Irving Independent School District, Irving, Texas

The search for the next superintendent started with a planning meeting in September. GR Recruiting of St. Louis led the hiring process.

The base salary for the position was advertised as being "in the range of $275,000" plus a comprehensive benefits package, according to the job description posted by GR Recruiting.

"The final salary for the successful candidate will be negotiated and determined based on proven experience, qualifications, and meeting the Fayetteville Board of Education's criteria," the job posting states.

The School District's enrollment as of this past fall was 10,426.