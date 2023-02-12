ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ASO musicians play trios; Argenta, Rogers seasons set

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: 'Rhapsodic' trios

Various trios of Arkansas Symphony Orchestra musicians perform chamber pieces by J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Zoltan Kodaly, Paul Trapkus and Stephanie Berg for the fourth concert of the orchestra's 2022-23 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music series, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Geoffrey Robson, violin; Julian Pranata, viola da gamba; and Daniel Gilbert, harpsichord, will play Bach's Sonata for Violin and Continuo, BWV 1023. Katherine Williamson, violin; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello, will play Beethoven's String Trio in D major, op.9, No. 2. Meredith Maddox Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins, and MacDuff will play the Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, op.12, by Kodaly.

Violinists Andrew Irvin, Leanne Day-Simpson and Algimantas Staskevicius will play Trapkus' Trio for Three Violins. And Lorraine Duso Kitts, oboe; Gail Levinsky, saxophone; and Jackie Edwards-Henry, piano, will play Berg's "Justice for All."

Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Youth competition

March 11 is the deadline for young instrumentalists to apply for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild's statewide 2022-23 Stella Boyle Smith Trust Young Artist Competition for piano, string, woodwind and brass students. Students' preliminary audition — a completed application and performance videos — must be received no later than March 25. Find application and rules forms and more information on how to apply at arkansassymphony.org/education/young-artist-competition. Finals will be held live April 15 at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Grand prize is $1,000; each qualified winner in each instrument category will receive a $250 prize.

THEATER: Argenta season

The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater opens its 2023-24 season with its ACTing UP student summer camp production of "Disney's High School Musical 2 Jr.," June 28-30 on its Main Stage, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. The music is adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle; book is by David Simpatico, based on the Disney Channel's TV movie.

The rest of the theater's Main Stage schedule:

◼️ July 26-Aug. 5: "Rent," music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera "La Boheme."

◼️ Aug. 30-Sept. 9: "Bring It On: The Musical," music by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, lyrics by Amanda Green and Miranda, and book by Jeff Whitty, based on the movie.

◼️ Oct. 18-22: "One Ninth" by Spirit Trickey Tawfiq, the story of the Little Rock Nine through the eyes of Tawfiq's mother, Minnijean Brown Trickey.

◼️ Dec. 6-16: "Miracle on 34th Street," adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies, based upon the 1947 movie of the same name.

◼️ Feb. 21-March 2, 2024: "Godspell," music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John Michael Tebelak, based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew.

Onstage at the theater's secondary space, ACT II: Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Educational Center, 315 Main:

◼️ Sept. 13-23: "Doubt" by John Patrick Shanley, part of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South.

◼️ May 8-18, 2024: "The Lion in Winter" by James Goldman. (The first week of shows will be a theater with second-week theater-style seating).

Season passes — $93.60-$192.40 — are for sale; individual tickets go on sale March 1. Visit ArgentaCommunityTheater.org. For more information, email info@ArgentaCommnityTheater.org.

Rogers season

Arkansas Public Theatre is abbreviating its Season 38 at the Victory Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers, because the theater will close down for a few months for remodeling to increase seating and amenities as a multi-use facility. It will consist of three musicals — dates could shift based on the speed of remodeling:

◼️ Feb. 16-18, 22-25, 2024: "Into the Woods," music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine.

◼️ April 12-14, 18-21, 2024: "Rent," music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson.

◼️ June 21-23, 27-30, 2024: "Kinky Boots," music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein.

Ticket information is available by calling (479) 631-8988 or at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette writer-editor Becca Martin-Brown contributed to this roundup.