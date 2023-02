ORLANDO — El Dorado finished third Sunday in the National High School Cheerleading Championships.

The Cheer Cats advanced to the finals of the three-day event and threw a zero-deduction routine, scoring 96.

Alamo Heights won the championship with 97.9, followed by Tomball Memorial (96.3).

And Daviess County (95.9) and Southside (95.4) rounded out the top five in the Super Varsity Division II Non-Tumbling Game Day Division.