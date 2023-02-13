• Jarad Skeete, 19, was arrested by British police and charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency services worker in connection with a protest outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, which houses asylum-seekers.

• Mike Ernster, a sergeant with the St. Paul, Minn., Police Department, said an officer, who shot and killed a man who reportedly threatened residents of an apartment complex and police with a knife, and another officer, who attempted to use a Taser on the suspect, were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by a state agency.

• Jamie Torres, a Denver City Council member, said she discourages "any resident to taking a vigilante approach," as police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a gunfight after the owner of a stolen car found the child and others inside the vehicle he tracked down using an app.

• Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said an infant "was legally, safely, anonymously and lovingly placed inside" an infant surrender location and Bowling Green, Ky., Fire Department staff tended to the child in less than 90 seconds.

• Brian Nardelli, fire chief in Brockton, Mass., credited his firefighters' training after they rescued five people hanging from third-floor windows using ground ladders, which is "the last thing we want to do, because it is the most difficult."

• Pope Francis told parishioners who gathered in St. Peter's Square that news that Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez was sentenced to 26 years in prison and stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship "saddened me no little."

• Joshua Brown told WXIA-TV that a nightclub permanently closed after its co-owner was fatally shot outside the establishment was "one of the most legendary, most epic clubs that I think Atlanta is definitely going to miss."

• Laurie Christensen, fire marshal in Harris County, Texas, said ammonia gas was leaking out of a refrigeration line at a 800,000-square-foot warehouse, which caused officials to issue an hourslong shelter-in-place advisory in the Houston suburb of Katy.

• Gena Hall, a 37-year-old tax preparer of Biloxi, Miss., was sentenced to 2½ years in prison and ordered to pay $231,636 in restitution for knowingly making a false statement on a tax return, federal prosecutors said.