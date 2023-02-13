OPINION | A WORD: Can you tunnel past these definitions, Arkansas?

Can you recognize a common word from some of its definitions?
Let's play a game of Obfuscation.
Today's word, a noun, has four letters.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means:
◼️ One kind of abnormal uterine mass.
◼️ A permanent, pigmented, bodily protuberance.
◼️ A burrowing insectivore (especially of the family Talpidae) with tiny eyes, concealed ears and soft fur.
◼️ The English version of a German word that's short for the German Molekulargewicht.
◼️ A chile sauce made with chocolate and served with meat.
◼️ A massive work formed of masonry and large stones or earth laid in the sea.
◼️ In the International System of Units, the amount of a pure substance that has exactly 6.02214076 x 1023 indivisible units (such as atoms or molecules) of that substance.
◼️ A spy.
"Today" was the word Feb. 6. I'll print today's answer Feb. 20, but feel free to email if you'd like to know earlier.
