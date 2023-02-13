OPINION | A WORD: Can you tunnel past these definitions, Arkansas?





Can you recognize a common word from some of its definitions?

Let's play a game of Obfuscation.

Today's word, a noun, has four letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means:

◼️ One kind of abnormal uterine mass.

◼️ A permanent, pigmented, bodily protuberance.

◼️ A burrowing insectivore (especially of the family Talpidae) with tiny eyes, concealed ears and soft fur.

◼️ The English version of a German word that's short for the German Molekulargewicht.

◼️ A chile sauce made with chocolate and served with meat.

◼️ A massive work formed of masonry and large stones or earth laid in the sea.

◼️ In the International System of Units, the amount of a pure substance that has exactly 6.02214076 x 1023 indivisible units (such as atoms or molecules) of that substance.

◼️ A spy.

"Today" was the word Feb. 6. I'll print today's answer Feb. 20, but feel free to email if you'd like to know earlier.

