House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway at 11 a.m. Saturday. All participants must have at least their driver's license, identification, or utility bill and their proof must match, according to a news release.

WH Sports Hall of Fame seeks nominees

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame Association, a non-profit organization, is seeking nominations for 2023-2024 inductees into the Hall of Fame. Nominees must have upstanding character and citizenship who have made outstanding contributions to White Hall school athletics, according to a news release.

The following categories include:

• Former players and coaches who have achieved outstanding contributions through personal service to White Hall school athletics;

• Special services such as sports writers, sportscasters, school officials, or others who have made outstanding contributions to White Hall athletics;

• Distinguished services, including the criteria listed in the first two categories, with the addition that the honoree's service or contribution was a commitment of 10 years or longer.

Nomination forms may be obtained from White Hall High School, White Hall Administration Building, or https://bit.ly/WHSportsHallofFame. The deadline for submitting a nomination is Feb. 24.

Health literacy fair set Saturday

A health literacy fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hurricane HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St., a facility with New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church.

The event will include giveaways, food, a chance to receive a $25 gift card, a coloring contest for children and other activities.

Project LIVE (Lifesaving Information and Vaccination Education) will present the event. The focus on health and wellness will include: covid-19 health education, nutrition, mental and physical health, flu shots and covid vaccinations, and childhood immunizations, according to a news release.

Vendors include Arkansas Children's Foundation, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, Advancing Health Literacy Program, Blue Cross Blue Shield, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, and Doctors Orders Pharmacy. Details: Letetia Jenkins, letetiajenkins7@gmail.com.