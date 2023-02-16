WHSD renews contract of Superintendent Williams

Gary Williams' contract as White Hall School District superintendent was extended through the 2023-24 school year Tuesday.

School Board members formalized the deal following a lengthy executive session during the regular monthly meeting. Williams was hired to succeed the retiring Doug Dorris in January 2022 and officially took over in July after spending the previous seven years in the same role at Crossett.

"I'm excited," Williams said. "I'm thankful for the board and their trust in me to continue on here at White Hall. We've had a really good year, and we're looking forward to more years ahead."

One thing Williams and the district can look forward to is a new digital marquee to be erected as students, faculty and others turn into Bulldog Drive from Holland Avenue heading to White Hall High School. The district approved the purchase of the sign Tuesday.

RECOGNITIONS

The WHSD recognized several students for winning awards in recent scholastic competitions.

Taylor Elementary fifth-grader Geoffrey Gallinero won the district and Jefferson County Spelling Bees.

Tenth-grader Chelsea Walker won the prepared public speaking category at the FFA Southern District Leadership Development Events at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. Walker gave an 8-minute speech on the importance of access to telemedicine services in rural areas.

Four high school students placed in FBLA District 3 competitions: Jacob Pham placed first in Accounting 2; Sarah Gwin took second in healthcare administration; Aly Hobson placed fourth in job interview and Machaela Larry came in fifth in web design.

Three middle school students earned first place, and another came in third in FBLA District 3 events. Irfan Rohan (1-minute typing), Lincoln Hood (business ethics) and Arbella Gullett (public speaking) each won first prize, and Bella Moltz came in third in multimedia and website development.

Five high school choral musicians made the all-state choir: Anna Matthews (21st chair), Caroline McGahhey (29th), Lanie Ratliff (31st), Lottie Dice (40th) and Bre O-Keefe (41st).

The middle school Quiz Bowl team won the Southeast Regional Championship, with the ninth-grade team taking second place. Eighth-grader Lincoln Hood was the MVP. He and classmate Jacob Clingan were All-Star players of the tournament.

Other seventh- and eighth-grade Quiz Bowl team members are Virginia Smart, Robert Carrillo, Alex Moring, Farrar Vahn Braden Drye, Claire McDaniel, Keylee Via, Jacob Works, Aribella Sloan and Mausoof Zobaer. Ninth-grade team members are Aubrey Cody, Christopher Fallis, Mary Caroline Smart, Xavier Trammell, Kaitleenn Toh, Ava Bonds, Jack Gohtra and Ishika Patel. Nita Wimberly is the head coach, and Sarah Breedlove is the assistant.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district hired Anna Foster as a paraprofessional at Gandy Elementary, Beth Carter as high school ALE aide and Terry Reid as high school in-school suspension facilitator paraprofessional.