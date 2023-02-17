Let’s Eat: Pesto Cafe, Chuy’s, Fayetteville Restaurant Week and more NWA restaurant news

Fayetteville's Pesto Cafe, which closed in December, will reopen under new management.

Lance Corbin posted on social media last week that the restaurant at 1830 N. College Ave. would return this spring.

"I know lots of locals are missing this Fayetteville favorite since they closed in December," the post states. "Today the keys were turned over to me, and I promise to bring Pesto's back to life, just as delicious as you remember and better than ever."

Corbin is a private chef offering personal chef and consultation services, according to his website. The post did not specify if he bought the restaurant.

Stay tuned for more updates later this year as the popular Italian restaurant is brought back to life.

Chuy's

Chuy's is opening Feb. 28 in Fayetteville, representatives of the restaurant confirmed last week.

The Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant will be located near Chili's on the north side of town at 642 E. Millsap Road.

It is the second Chuy's in Northwest Arkansas and the first in Washington County.

Chuy's will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the release states.

Restaurant Week

Fayetteville Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday. More than 30 restaurants will be participating, offering limited-time menu items and special giveaways.

Several restaurants like Atlas, Ella's Table, Mockingbird Kitchen and Vetro 1925 will be offering three-course meals at much lower prices.

The week is designed to encourage residents to support the local culinary scene during a generally slow business month, according to Sarah King, vice president of marketing and communications for the city's tourism bureau, Experience Fayetteville. February tends to be a slow month for restaurants, King said in a recent news release.

Visit experiencefayetteville.com/restaurant-week for more information as well as a list of participating restaurants.

Bartleby's

Bartleby's Seitan Stand plans to permanently close at the end of the month.

The Southern-fried seitan food truck announced in a social media post last week that it will be moving onto "bigger and better things," shifting its focus to its retail items and looking for a building to house a future store.

The truck is currently located outside Bentonville Brewing Company at 901 SW 14th St.

Hawk Moth Brewing

Hawk Moth Brewing announced last Wednesday that it will also be moving from its downtown Rogers location.

The local brewery stated in a social media post that the move will allow the company to double its capacity and further its development of non-alcoholic craft beer. As a result, its taproom at 710 N. Second St. will close at the end of February, the post states.

And...

Now for a few more you may have missed.

• R. Landry's New Orleans Cafe will be opening a Van Buren location at 513 Fourth St. The Fort Smith Cajun restaurant stated in a recent social media post that the location would open in a couple months with a limited menu.

• SalTea Sloth is planned near the corner of New Hope and Dixieland roads in Rogers. The nutritional tea shop, which currently has stores in Joplin and Webb City, Mo., will be built at 1607 W. New Hope Road, east of Kum & Go. No opening date has been announced.

• Domino's is on the way in Rogers at 100 W. New Hope Road, the southwest corner of New Hope Road and First Street in Rogers. No opening date has been announced.

• The Northwest Arkansas-based Savoy Tea Co. has expanded in the Kansas City metro area, opening a new shop at 2108 Wyandotte St. in the Crossroads Arts District. Savoy's first K.C. location is at the Lenexa City Center in Lenexa, Kan.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.