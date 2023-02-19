LIVE! Music: Fayetteville celebrates Ocie Fisher at benefit; Grammy winner Ashley McBryde performs in Fort Smith





A benefit celebrating Northwest Arkansas musician Ocie Fisher will feature an array of local talent and a silent auction. Fisher recently suffered a stroke, and her friends organized the show to help the beloved Northwest Arkansas native with her mounting medical costs.

Divas On Fire, The Ocie Fisher Band with a special guest, and the St. James Gospel Tribute will perform starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Rachel Fields of Brick Fields, who often performed with Fisher in Divas on Fire, helped to organize the event. She adds that people can reach out to Fisher to offer encouragement via social media.

"I'd like to encourage folks to go to the Facebook event discussion page and post something good for Ocie to read. Anything they want to say or experiences they've had through her music," Fields says. "I know Ocie and her family greatly appreciate everyone's love and support." The Facebook event page is listed as a "Celebration To Support Ocie." Items are still being accepted for the silent auction.

More information on Ocie and the show are available on the event page. General admission to the Feb. 26 event is $10 at georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Aubrey Logan

It would have been a lot easier if Aubrey Logan would have picked one talent, but she's never been one to be pigeon-holed. The singer, trombone player and songwriter will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

Logan debuted in 2017 as one of the premier young singer-instrumentalists in the country. Her participation in Dave Koz's "Summer Horns" in 2018 helped cement her position. She followed up with "Where the Sunshine Is Expensive" in 2019 that climbed the charts and showed the depth of songwriting that she's capable of. She has shared the stage with Alabama Shakes, Meghan Trainor, Pharrell Williams, Josh Groban, The Commodores and Boston Pops at venues such as Ronnie Scott's famous jazz club in London, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. She's appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and the Grammys' Award Show and ABC's "The Goldbergs." She even recorded a duet with her childhood hero, Gloria Estefan. She's beloved by not just the dedicated fans of postmodern jukebox, but she considers the creator, Scott Bradlee, and her colleagues within the collective her true friends.

Tickets for her Fayetteville show are $20 at uark.universitytickets.com.

BELLA VISTA

• The United for Ukraine concert featuring Julia Tymochko, Ian Crookston and Garth Smith begins at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive. All proceeds from this event will fund a mobile oral-maxilofacial trauma surgery clinic in Ukraine. Tickets $10 at events.forpeace.us.

BENTONVILLE

• Share the Love with Beer and Hymns from 5-7 p.m. today, Feb. 19, at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St. Proceeds benefit Essentials Outreach. beerandhymns.com

• Avian Alia performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 with DJ Dribblz at Crown Hookah Lounge, 1404 S.E. Eagle Way, Suite 4. Presented by Her Set Her Sound. hersethersound.com

• Common Roots perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St.

• Dispositions, Endfall, Gallowwalker and Spare the Dead play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Alex Lopez and Crystal Shawanda perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Songwriters in the Round with Lacy Hampton, Samantha Hunt, Candy Lee and Emily Rowland starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16; Undone with dancers Olivia Ramsey, Sawyer Harvey, Marissa Culbreath, Logan Campbell and Mary Forest happens at 8 p.m. March 31; Tao of Lucy plays at 8 p.m. April 1 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• Home Sweet Home Sessions with Bailen and Elizabeth Moen perform at 6:30 p.m. March 10; My Politic and Kalyn Fay perform at 7 p.m. March 12 at homes in Bentonville. See citysessions.org for location and cover fees.

• Rooted Movement Collective presents "Reclaiming Our Roots" at 3 p.m Feb. 25 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. 5th St. cachecreate.org

• Home Sweet Home Festival featuring David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician and McKenzie Lockhart along with 23 local and regional musicians will be April 28-29 at various homes and backyards in Bentonville. Hosted by City Sessions. citysessions.org

• Yarn/Wire performs their Forest Concert series of family-oriented, interactive concerts at 7 p.m. March 3, 2 & 7 p.m. March 4 and 2 p.m. March 5; Yosuke Fujita performs at 8 p.m. March 23; Caterina Barbieri performs at 8 p.m. April 8; The Roots at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Miko Marks, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, and more will be May 19-20 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes will perform at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 for a Fat Tuesday Party; Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame play at 5 p.m. Feb. 23; Samantha Hunt and Patti Steel perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Red Oak Ruse plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 25; Sprungbilly throws down at 6 p.m. Feb. 27; 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m March 3; and Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. March 4 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Common Roots plays at 3 p.m. Feb. 19; Carter Combs performs at 5 p.m. March 4; Statehouse Electric plays at 5 p.m. March 11; March to August plays at 6 p.m. March 17; Forrest McCurren plays at 5 p.m. March 18 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at New Dehli Cafe, 2 N. Main St. buddyshute.com

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Q-Tip Bandits perform at 9 p.m. March 8 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Dawson Hollow plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 19; The Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 20; Zero K Beer Run free show starts at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Happy House with Full House and the Bel Airs starts at 5:30 p.m. and Grateful Talking Deadheads starts at 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Larkin Poe and Zach Person play at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25; a celebration to support Ocie Fisher featuring The Ocie Fisher Band, Divas on Fire and St. James Gospel Tribute starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 26; Colony House with Little Image play at 8 p.m. Feb. 27; The Stews with Easy Honey happens at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Patti Steel Duo performs at 3 p.m. Feb. 19; DJ Afrosia spins at 9 p.m. and Ethan Bell performs at 10 p.m. Feb. 23; Randall Shreve plays at 6:30 p.m., DJ Shemaveli at 9 p.m. and Ethan Bell at 10 p.m. Feb. 24; A&E perform at 6:30 p.m. with DJ Cudcareless at 9 p.m. and Ethan Bell at 10 p.m. Feb. 25 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; Jerry Cantrell performs at 7:30 p.m. March 5; Flogging Molly plays at 7:30 p.m. March 7; Riley Green performs at 7:30 p.m. March 1o; Diplo presents Thomas Wesley on March 14; Throwback Thursday: 2000s Party with DJ Zero Cool happens at 9 p.m. March 16; Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19; and 84: A Tribute to Van Halen starts at 9 p.m. March 24 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Blackdog, Adams Collins and Dave and Alex perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 25; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• Asher Perkins performs at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Keke & Skye lead Kizomba, Zouk and Swing dancing starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 ($10); James Miller plays at 6 p.m. March 7; Jeremy Treat performs at 6 p.m. March 8 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Jandek performs at 7:30 p.m. March 4; Bill Callahan plays at 7 p.m. March 10 in Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive.

• Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, and Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame ring in spring at 8 p.m. March 31 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

RIVER VALLEY

• Robert Rauch plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 21; Trey Russell plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 22; Brett & Terri perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 23; George Bros. play at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Dirty Flannel Shirt perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25; and Paden Baggett plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, Fort Smith.

• Chase Myska, Ray Porter and Mo Alexander perform comedy at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Soft Rock Sunday with DJ Solquick starts at 5 p.m. every Sunday at Prohibition Bar, 701 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

• Allan Harris & Cross That River perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Skokos Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma.

• Will Mendenhall plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 23; After 5 Jazz starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; The Boss Tweeds play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.facebook.com/906lounge.

• Satisfaction: the International Rolling Stones Show happens at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Ashley McBryde performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour stops by at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1; Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 8 p.m. April 22; and Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Turn Down For Wat: Part 11 with Jay Jackson and DJ Sewell happens at 9 p.m. Feb. 25; Tejano Punk Boys Tour with Slade Coulter and Giovannie & The Hired Guns starts 8 p.m. March 23; Tennessee Jet peforms at 8 p.m. March 4; Jackson Taylor & The Sinners with The Brandon Bulter Band perform at 7 p.m. March 9; War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. March 24; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Mud Lung, Liquid Courage and Protohive play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• Runnin' On Empty plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Bryan Miller performs at 5 p.m. and Johnny Dale Roberts plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Tony Nova performs 5 p.m. and Silent Thunder plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are: An Arkansas Showcase hosted by Chase Myska featuring Isaac Martin, Rosco, Bradley Mcpherson and Josh Wingo starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Monty Franklin, Feb. 25; and Sarah Colonna, March 3-4; Aaron Weber, March 10-11; Carlos Mencia, March 17-19; and Kevin McCaffrey, March 24-25 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Parker McCollumn and Larry Fleet on May 5; Godsmack with I Prevail on May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed & Cambria on May 26; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Fall Out Boy on July 11; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert on July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29; Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean and DJ Rock on Aug. 10; Pantera with Lamb of God on Aug. 15; Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug 19; Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver on Sept. 14 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Share the Love with Beer and Hymns from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 26 (benefiting Essentials Outreach, learn more at beerandhymns.com); Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Weather Experts on Feb. 24, Rumours on Feb. 25, Off the Wagon on March 3, Cole Birmingham on March 4, Abbey Pierce on March 10 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

• Pat Ryan Key performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 20; Scott Evans plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 21; Jenna & Friends play at 6 p.m. Feb. 22; L&B Music starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 23; Dirty Flannel Shirt plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; George Brothers at 7 p.m. Feb. 25; Samantha Hunt plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 27; and Michael Tisdale plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at JJ's Grill, 5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 184. jjsgrill.com/livemusic-springdale

• Andrew Frank performs comedy at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Narado Moore on March 2; Ella Fritts on March 9; Moneisha Williams, Zac Maas and Brett Hiker on March 16; Tyler Ross on March 23; Day Peace on March 30; Stephen Taylor and Chase Shanahan on April 6; Mat Alano-Martin and Brett Jefries on April 13; Scott Eason on April 20 and Matt Stanton on April 27. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• The Repo'd Trailers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Thanks for Nothing plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 24; and Mayday by Midnight plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Singer, trombone player and songwriter Aubrey Logan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Tickets are $20 at uark.universitytickets.com. (Courtesy Photo/Lilly Lilova)



Ashley McBryde, winner of the Best Country Duo/Group Performance of "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)





